Peer-Reviewed, Published Study Shows Antioxidant Robuvit® Boosts Physical and Mental Recovery Following Surgery

This new research was conducted on 66 female patients who had just undergone hysterectomy procedures. Study participants supplemented with 300mg of Robuvit® daily for a period of eight weeks. A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a woman's uterus and may be medically necessary for women with risks of certain types of cancer, chronic pelvic pain or serious complications during childbirth. According to the National Women's Health Network, hysterectomies are the second most commonly performed surgical procedure for women in their reproductive years 3 . In a recent study conducted by Mayo Clinic 2 , women who underwent surgery for a hysterectomy were nearly twice as likely to develop depression than women who did not undergo this procedure.

Researchers compared results to a placebo control group using a questionnaire and biochemical analysis of blood samples. Evaluations took place before supplementation began, and again after three and seven days, and four and eight weeks after surgery.

"The recovery period following an invasive surgery is critically important. It can affect a patient's mental health, and their ability to perform daily physical tasks as their body recuperates. Nearly 15 percent4 of patients experience post-operative complications during the recovery period and studies5 show significantly higher risk of depression for women who have undergone this surgery," said renowned family physician and nutritional health expert Dr. Fred Pescatore. "This study showing evidence that Robuvit®, a natural antioxidant, can support that recovery, including the mental health aspects, represents a step forward for post-operative recovery."

Following four weeks, participants in the Robuvit® supplementation test group showed significantly improved physical and mental health recovery compared to the placebo test group, including:

18.1 percent improvement of general ability to perform physical tasks (compared to 3 percent decline in the placebo group)

17.5 percent improvement in ability to take part in social activities (compared to 7.4 percent decline in the placebo group)

12.5 percent improvement of energy and mood (compared to 2.3 percent improvement in the placebo group)

In addition, after eight weeks of supplementation, analysis of blood samples showed significant reduction of oxidative stress levels in participants who supplemented with Robuvit® (6.3 percent increase of oxidative stress in the Robuvit® test group compared to 57 percent increase in the placebo group). Also, the enhancement of MMP-9, an enzyme involved in the degradation of the extra-cellular matrix, was significantly reduced compared to placebo.

Robuvit® French oak wood extract is a powerful natural antioxidant shown in numerous clinical studies to support convalescence and improve energy and mood. A peer-reviewed study conducted and published in 2018 showed that supplementing with Robuvit® can help improve fatigue in medical convalescence.

"These findings are promising for women who have undergone a hysterectomy procedure and for any post-surgery patient," says Dr. Pescatore. "I'm particularly encouraged by the improvement of oxidative stress levels for participants who supplemented with Robuvit®. Oxidative stress is the body's response to an imbalance of antioxidants and free radicals which can be triggered by inflammation from a surgical procedure. High levels of oxidative stress can cause the body to take longer to recover and can affect mood. The improvement in the Robuvit® test group shows that this antioxidant helps the body recover more efficiently and supports mood."

"I've treated post-op patients throughout my career, and I know how difficult recovery can be and how long it can extend. These findings bear further exploration given what they represent for millions of patients," said Dr. Pescatore.

This study builds upon a body of research supporting Robuvit®'s antioxidative properties to combat oxidative stress and its benefits for energy, mood and convalescence. To review clinical research and additional information on Robuvit®, visit www.robuvit.com.

About Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

Horphag Research (USA) Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, is the North American distributor for Robuvit®, French oak wood extract on behalf of Horphag Research. Robuvit® is a registered trademarks of Horphag Research. For more information, visit www.robuvit.com.

