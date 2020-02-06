Peerage Realty Partners formalizes a substantial partnership with Jameson Sotheby's International Realty of Chicago

The firm generates US$2 billion in annual sales volume with 450 agents in 6 offices located in Chicago's Gold Coast and Lincoln Park neighborhoods, and suburban offices in Evanston, Winnetka, Barrington and Hinsdale.

The completion of the Jameson Sotheby's International Realty partnership will further expand Peerage's footprint into the U.S. and across North America in the luxury real estate services market.

"With over US$112 billion in global sales volume, 23,000 sales associates and 1,000 offices in 71 countries and territories worldwide, the Sotheby's International Realty brand is the most talked about, written about, impactful residential real estate brokerage network in the world," said Miles S. Nadal, founder and executive chairman of the Peerage Capital Group. "We are very enthusiastic to continue to expand our partnership with Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC on a broader geographic basis across North America and globally."

Upon completion of the partnership, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty CEO, Chris Feurer, will continue as CEO alongside his exceptional leadership team. He also becomes an important partner in Peerage's ongoing U.S. expansion strategy.

"Peerage Realty was the ideal partner to enable us to continue our growth ambitions," said Feurer. "We share a commitment to providing excellent service and support to clients in the Chicago market."

Gavin Swartzman, President and CEO of Peerage Realty Partners, said, "We have just completed a wonderful year in 2019, including our Sotheby's International Realty Canada purchase. We are thrilled to welcome Jameson Sotheby's International Realty to the Peerage family."

He noted, "This is another important strategic growth initiative for us. We continue to fulfill our mission to be the preeminent luxury residential real estate brokerage organization, partnering with the best people in our industry, together with iconic luxury brands, in the resale and pre-construction sales markets."

About Jameson Sotheby's International Realty

Leading residential brokerage firm Jameson Sotheby's International Realty is the exclusive Chicagoland affiliate of the Sotheby's International Realty global network. The firm has 450 agents across six offices located in Chicago's Gold Coast and Lincoln Park neighborhoods with suburban offices in Evanston, Winnetka, Barrington, and Hinsdale. Their Commercial Division offers access to 45 industry experts within Jameson Commercial, providing the highest level of service for all investment opportunities. The firm has an annual sales volume of US$2 billion. As real estate's most celebrated luxury lifestyle brand, it offers unrivaled access to qualified people and distinctive properties around the world.

A consistent commitment to excellence reflects the Sotheby's experience and the outstanding level of service that has been the global benchmark for three centuries. With access to cutting edge technology, research and marketing, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty provides clients with a customized approach to real estate that is unsurpassed in the industry. Armed with the most sophisticated resources and the built-in integrity, exclusivity, and global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand, it is dedicated to artfully uniting extraordinary properties with extraordinary lives.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,000 offices located in 71 countries and territories worldwide, with 23,000 associates in key markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house.

About Peerage Realty Partners

Founded in 2007, Peerage Realty Partners, a subsidiary of Peerage Capital, offers a unique professional partnership model for entrepreneurial real estate firms. Peerage transacts over C$16 billion in annual sales volume, with over 3,000 sales representatives and 78 offices. Peerage has extensive experience and success in growing luxury brokerage firms across North America, providing capital for growth and expansion, operational expertise, marketing, PR, and value-added products and services. In addition to Jameson Sotheby's International Realty and Sotheby's International Realty Canada, partners include: Madison & Company Properties LLC , a leading luxury brokerage in Denver, Colorado; Chestnut Park Real Estate , one of the top luxury firms in Ontario, Canada; Baker Real Estate , the leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in Ontario and Montreal, Canada; Fifth Avenue Real Estate Marketing , a leader in new development and condominium sales and marketing in British Columbia, Canada; and StreetCity Realty , a progressive brokerage in Ontario, Canada.

About Peerage Capital Group

Peerage Capital Group (Peerage Capital) is a leading North American business services and private investment firm. Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, asset management and wealth advisory services. A growing network of partner companies employs over 3,000 people across Canada and the United States with over C$9 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and administration and transacting over C$16 billion in annual sales of residential real estate.

Peerage Capital believes that superior talent is the ultimate driver of long-term growth and success. It operates with a strong culture of partnership, collaboration and alignment of interests, both economic and cultural. Peerage Capital's unique "Professional Partnership" model has been refined over 40 years to accelerate growth through value added services that enhance the sustainable, profitable growth rate of the organization, maximizing value.

