PeerNova Joins Hyperledger Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerNova, Inc. (PeerNova), a leading Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution provider, today announced that it has joined the Hyperledger community. Industry-leading organizations join Hyperledger to support the development of enterprise-grade, open source blockchain, and distributed ledger technologies.

"We are excited to join the Hyperledger community," said Gangesh Ganesan, PeerNova President & CEO. "Our Cuneiform® Platform is built on principles of interoperability across existing financial and market infrastructures. Joining the Hyperledger community allows us to continue developing a solution that works seamlessly with internal, external, and all emerging DLT networks to achieve end-to-end visibility in real-time while ensuring privacy and confidentiality."

Hyperledger is a multi-project open source collaborative effort hosted by The Linux Foundation created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and technology.

"We are delighted to see PeerNova join our growing community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director of Hyperledger. "Hyperledger is working diligently to increase the adoption and development of enterprise blockchain technologies across many industries. We look forward to PeerNova's contribution to this effort in the financial industry."

About PeerNova, Inc. Founded in 2013, PeerNova combines the expertise of financial industry veterans with the technical aptitude of Silicon Valley innovators to enable financial institutions around the world to solve some of their most prevalent challenges around post-trade processing. PeerNova's Cuneiform® Platform is a blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution purpose-built for reducing friction both within and in-between financial institutions that execute high-value transactions in multiple asset classes, involving complex multi-party workflows and large datasets. For more information, please visit https://peernova.com.

SOURCE PeerNova, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.peernova.com

