PeerNova Readies Brand for Continued Global Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeerNova Inc. (PeerNova), a leading Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution provider, today announces standardization of its brand as it continues to grow worldwide. The company's recent update to its branding strategy reflects the evolutionary path and unprecedented growth of its blockchain-based technology around the globe. Through its Cuneiform® Platform, a world-class Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution, PeerNova is reducing friction both within and between financial institutions.

"PeerNova's new, vibrant, visual language and website reflect our continued growth as a global company and will help us build consistent messaging, maintain our brand integrity, and ultimately build our global branding strategy in a federated model," said Navid Jafari, PeerNova's Director of Marketing and Communications. "We're also launching a new corporate blog which will play an essential role in reaffirming PeerNova's position as a thought leader in both the technology and finance industries and the convergence of the two."

PeerNova has recently joined several trade organizations to help address interoperability issues throughout the financial industry. These include Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA), Futures Industry Association (FIA), Financial Information eXchange, International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), Wall-Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA), and the Chamber of Digital Commerce (CDC).

"We are committed to further advancing widespread adoption of DLT solutions across the financial industry and our recent affiliation with several industry trade groups will play a key role in further developing, adopting, and advocating for various standards and specifications within the financial industry globally," said Jafari.

About PeerNova, Inc.

Founded in 2013, PeerNova combines the expertise of financial industry veterans with the technical aptitude of Silicon Valley innovators to enable financial institutions around the world to solve some of their most prevalent challenges around post-trade processing. Through its Cuneiform® Platform, a world-class blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solution, PeerNova is reducing friction both within and between financial institutions that execute high-value transactions in multiple asset classes, involving complex multi-party workflows and large datasets. For more information, please visit https://peernova.com .

SOURCE PeerNova, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.peernova.com

