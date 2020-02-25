Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association Makes Investment Play in Education Game Startup

DEBERT, Nova Scotia, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) has today announced a significant contribution in an investment round in Avalon Meta, the Indian startup combining higher education and competitive gaming. Additional parties in the investment round include Chicago-based VC firm Purvi Capital, and Abhinav Chhikara, ex-Head of Design of ed-tech giant Unacademy.

Known worldwide as "the gaming blockchain," Peerplays' role in Avalon Meta will be twofold. First, it will bring expertise in gamification; encouraging engagement and increasing usage. Second, the Peerplays blockchain (www.peerplays.com) will become home to the platform's products, including specialized NFT's (Non-Fungible Tokens) and an ecommerce type extension when launched.

"Working with Avalon Meta was a no-brainer for us," said PBSA President and Peerplays founder, Jonathan Baha'i. "We immediately recognized the visionary approach Avalon was taking to disrupt education through gaming, all of it powered by the Peerplays blockchain. It's exciting to join them on the forefront to help better educate this generation and those that follow while having fun. Just wish this was around when I grew up!"

"Peerplays' capabilities to handle the millions of users the education game could bring to Peerplays blockchain adds multiple benefits to the Peerplays DAC unseen to date in the blockchain industry."

He went on to laud Avalon Meta's parent company, Avalon Labs, for accumulating over 50 million impressions across its media footprint, growing a large and engaged online following, and attaining a 70% retention rate. Their popularity is evident in Telegram, with massive engagement of over 100,000 messages monthly.

Avalon Labs is also investing up to $250,000 in the new business, equity free. "We're big believers that the new age of education is going to be unlike any other," said co-founder and president Varun Mayya. "Every dollar we put in Meta is equity free, a sign of our faith in the future of the country."

For information:

PBSA

Eoin Whelan

Vice President

e.whelan@pbsa.info

About PBSA

Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association (PBSA) is registered under the Canada Not-for-Profit Corporations Act, promoting provably fair gaming standards for the Peerplays blockchain by supporting development and related infrastructure for its benefit.

PBSA develops cutting-edge software for the video game industry, focusing on the live streaming trend, and working towards further upgrades and gamification of the blockchain. Previously, PBSA launched BookiePro, a decentralized sports betting exchange.

PBSA builds blockchain products that can be used today but will protect betting communities around the world for decades to come. Our dynamic team, comprised of software engineers, blockchain strategists, and communications professionals, is involved in some of the most exciting and impactful blockchain projects in development today. For more, visit www.pbsa.info or www.peerplays.com.

