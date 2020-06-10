Peerplays RNG Partners with GLI to Achieve North American Endorsement

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerplays is delighted to be a client of Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) North America. Peerplays RNG, formally announced last month as the provably fair next-generation random number generator developed on the Peerplays blockchain, is currently undergoing comprehensive testing from world-renowned testing regulator GLI with the goal of being a GLI endorsed platform.

The mission of Peerplays RNG is to future-proof the igaming and charitable gaming sector by introducing distributed ledger technology to enhance integrity and fairness for the players in the industries and also assist regulators and governing structures to provide more secure, transparent, and fair environments for players and operators.

Said PBSA: "We're looking forward to a long and lasting partnership with GLI, as well as their gaming clients who believe players deserve the full transparency that Peerplays RNG provides. Being the only decentralized RNG in North America with GLI's literal stamp of approval will allow us to disrupt the casino, igaming, and charitable gaming industries.

"Peerplays RNG is designed to seamlessly integrate with products to guarantee verifiable randomness on all actions, and we look forward to working with the industry to usher in this new paradigm of transparency."

Today, Peerplays RNG is being utilized within Easy5050, a white label fundraising tool for charitable organizations. GLI testing and verification is in progress.

