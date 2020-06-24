PeerWell Partners with CorVel Corporation to Bring Remote Musculoskeletal Recovery to Injured Workers with Cancelled or Postponed Surgery

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today PeerWell, the leading musculoskeletal recovery platform, announces a new partnership with comprehensive risk management innovator, CorVel Corporation.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 28 million surgeries have been canceled or postponed worldwide. Together, CorVel and PeerWell will offer cutting-edge remote care solutions to thousands of injured workers. With the inability to access in-person physical therapy and healthcare appointments, PeerWell is an extension of the healthcare provider and frontline case management, offering supplemental support and guidance to patients. PeerWell's musculoskeletal recovery platform is accessible to the injured worker anywhere, anytime and engages each patient from the safety of their home.

"We're excited about the partnership with CorVel, a true trailblazer within workers' compensation. A delayed surgery offers a larger window for patients to lower their risk, steer their surgery outcome, and build a foundation for a faster recovery. PeerWell and CorVel's new remote care offering makes this possible," says PeerWell CEO, Manish Shah.

"CorVel case management is designed to combine personal attention, professional expertise and innovative technology. It was a natural progression to partner with PeerWell to deliver a meaningful solution to delayed surgery caused by COVID-19," said CorVel Director of Case Management, Karen Thomas. "The PeerWell platform offers our case managers a powerful tool to drive improved surgical outcomes and recovery for our injured workers" continued Thomas.

PeerWell's daily remote care programs guide injured workers' with musculoskeletal conditions, injury, and chronic pain, through a complete recovery using devices they already own. PeerWell is the only patient-centered, digital platform to address the whole patient and full musculoskeletal journey—from pain management or surgery avoidance to surgery optimization and guided recovery.

"This crisis has brought telehealth and virtual care to the forefront in changing the way workers' compensation claims are managed. By providing proactive case management tools and support, CorVel's case managers can continue to promote injured worker safety and recovery while assisting employers to achieve optimal workforce health and productivity," said Thomas.

In partnership, CorVel and PeerWell will activate injured workers with daily lessons that address the injured worker's wide range of recovery needs, including: physical therapy, life management, nutrition, pain and wellness, and health literacy.

About PeerWell

Founded in 2015 by Manish Shah, Navin Gupta and Evan Minamoto, PeerWell is a musculoskeletal recovery platform that has helped thousands of patients prepare for surgery or avoid it altogether. By activating the patient, PeerWell lowers risk, speeds up recovery, and improves return-to-work times. PeerWell helps people recover faster with devices they already own, safely from home. Learn more: https://www.peerwell.co/ .

About CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes.

Media Contact: Grace McClure, [email protected]

SOURCE PeerWell

Related Links

https://www.peerwell.co

