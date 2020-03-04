Peet's Coffee Announces Women Grown Anniversary Coffee for 2020

Honoring our Coffee Past by Mentoring the Future: Women's Center for Entrepreneurship Giving back has been at the heart of Peet's since it first opened its doors on April 1 in 1966. Through this commitment, the craft roaster has devoted decades to caring for farmers at origin.

As part of this mission, in 2019, Peet's partnered with Coocentral cooperative and Sustainable Harvest to establish The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship. With a $50,000 USD startup donation from Peet's, the launch program provided business training to one hundred women, empowering them through courses on income diversification and improving financial resiliency.

"For many, betting on and investing in education is complicated because it is a process that is not necessarily tangible," said Karla Ly, Social Impact Coordinator, Sustainable Harvest. "The Women's Center for Entrepreneurship aims to address the permeating lack of business skills and tools accessible to women coffee farmers. Through a tailored curriculum, graduates can achieve and promote gender parity and education equality, becoming referents to imitate."

The Center has now supported over 100 graduates. These women have gone on to design over 50 business plans that they are actively implementing. To enable the enrollment of a fresh class in 2020, Peet's will donate $1.00 USD (up to $50,000) for every pound of Anniversary 2020 coffee sold to the Center.

"Our Anniversary 2020 single-origin underscores the journey we are on to ensure, in equal measure, that we are supporting our farmers while also securing remarkable quality coffees," said Doug Welsh, Roastmaster, Peet's Coffee. "From the Mujeres Cafeteras in the highlands of Huila, Colombia, this dark roast balances at the height of bright and sweet, with a hint of berry that reminds us of the coffee fruit. Perhaps the finest coffee in Colombia's finest coffee region, it happens to be grown by remarkable women."

A washed coffee, Anniversary 2020 features a profile of fine chocolate with a velvety finish. It can be purchased starting 2/26/2020, while supplies last, at Peet's coffeebars, on www.peets.com, and at participating California grocery stores in March. Prices vary.

To learn more, visit www.peets.com/anniversary.

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

About Sustainable Harvest:

Founded in 1997, Sustainable Harvest Coffee Importers is a Portland, Oregon-based green coffee trading company that provides roasters in North America and Europe with the highest quality certified organic and fair trade specialty coffee. The company is dedicated to improving coffee supply chain practices by pioneering a new paradigm for global trade called Relationship Coffee and reinventing the purpose and actions of the middleman by building systems for farmer training, transparency and impact.

