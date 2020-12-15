PEF Services Announces Accounting Portal for Clients

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PEF Services LLC ("PEF"), a leading fund administrator for alternative investment managers, today announced the availability of its purpose-built Accounting Portal within the ViewPoint™ investor portal framework. The Accounting Portal offers enhanced access to the fund's books and records as well as workflows for review and approval.

"Our industry has long been plagued by repeated reconciliation efforts due to lack of access by all parties to data sourced from the official books and records of the fund. Our portal solved that for investors and clients," said Anne Anquillare, CFA, Chief Executive Officer and President, PEF Services LLC. "We wanted to take it one step further with the Accounting Portal. With it, accounting professionals at our clients gain direct access to the books and records for their funds, as if they were running the accounting system."

ViewPoint provides alternative investment managers and their investors with direct access to data and documents, a secure file exchange and now an Accounting Portal. The Accounting Portal delivers the data-driven workflow experience for accounting professionals including:

Direct, drill-down access to the official books and records of the fund.

Seamless workflow for review and approval of books without version control issues.

Continuous access to current and historical accounting information.

Ability to download the full set of accounting reports to Excel for each reporting period.

Secure portal exchange of information eliminating the need to transmit sensitive data over email.

"Portals are the preferred method of securely sharing data," said Beth Manzi, CPA, Chief Operating Officer, PEF Services. "Incorporating data drill down functionality and approval workflow makes the review and approval process very efficient for our clients."

"Through the Accounting Portal, our clients can now get their questions answered without the need for additional one-off reports," commented Emily Chen, Managing Director of Fund Accounting, PEF Services. "It reinforces their comfort level with the accounting data which is the foundation of all investor reporting."

Watch the video and download the brochure to learn more about ViewPoint.

About PEF Services LLC

PEF Services is the new standard in providing high-value, high-touch Fund Administration services and technology solutions that elevate operational performance to drive and support sustainable growth. Supported by senior professionals with extensive experience in alternative investments, PEF has a track record of nearly 20 years in delivering cost-effective, best-in-class solutions to Funds and General Partnerships, including Buyout, Venture, Emerging Managers, Real Estate, Debt, Fund of Funds, Co-investment, SPVs and SBICs. Additionally, the firm's LP Administration Solutions Group focuses solely on meeting the unique administration and data needs of limited partners investing in illiquid alternative assets. PEF's ViewPoint™ provides clients with a purpose-built portal that delivers greater visibility and real-time access to underlying investment performance data sourced directly from the official books and records of the fund. In partnering with PEF, firms increase operational efficiency, control operating costs, improve focus on core capabilities, and gain access to experts in private capital back office operations. For more information please visit https://www.pefservices.com/.

