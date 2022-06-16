Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q3 2022 dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

About Pega

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com

Press Contact: 
Lisa Pintchman                                                 
Pegasystems Inc.                                                                                             
[email protected]   
(617) 866-6022 
Twitter: @pega   

Investor Contact: 
Garo Toomajanian 
ICR for Pegasystems Inc. 
[email protected] 
(617) 866-6077

