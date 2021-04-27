Pega Announces Winners of Global Software Hackathon

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the winners of the second annual Pega Community Hackathon. The six-week event attracted more than 640 registrants and 75 final projects sharing the ultimate goal of simplifying complex processes by bridging the gap between business and IT.

Participants were asked to create Pega-based solutions focusing on three objectives: closing the gap between distributed people and systems, accelerating assistance and service to those in need, or adapting quickly to new challenges and circumstances.

Just a year removed from their Runner Up Award at the 2020 Pega Community Hackathon, a team of developers from srcLogic won Best in Show for "Sproute," an application that helps boost opportunities for employee growth, team morale, and corporate culture through Next-Best-Action guidance. Other prize category winners include:

The Runner Up Award to the CriSOS team from Tata Consultancy Services for creating a next-generation crisis management solution powered by Pega Infinity ™ designed to help individuals and businesses collaborate, plan, and share information.

for creating a next-generation crisis management solution powered by Pega Infinity designed to help individuals and businesses collaborate, plan, and share information. The Inspiration Award to the Hyper Localized Crowd Funding team from Aaseya for creating an application that brings borrowers and investors together to solve funding issues for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.

for creating an application that brings borrowers and investors together to solve funding issues for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The Innovation Award to the Farm Easy team from Commonwealth Bank of Australia for creating an application to help farmers better predict crop forecasts, track crops, and sell them throughout the calendar year.

for creating an application to help farmers better predict crop forecasts, track crops, and sell them throughout the calendar year. The Community Choice Award to the Employee Connekt team from Verizon for creating a platform that fosters meaningful connections between new hires and experienced employees within an organization.

for creating a platform that fosters meaningful connections between new hires and experienced employees within an organization. The Pega Novice Award to the COVID-19 ADT Notification and Case Management team from InnoVet Health LLC for creating a solution to track emergency room COVID-19 cases and coordinate post-discharge care with a patient's primary care provider.

for creating a solution to track emergency room COVID-19 cases and coordinate post-discharge care with a patient's primary care provider. The Pega Express Award to the VserveU team from Tata Consultancy Services for creating a platform connecting young professionals impacted by the pandemic with freelance and short-term opportunities in their areas of expertise.

for creating a platform connecting young professionals impacted by the pandemic with freelance and short-term opportunities in their areas of expertise. The Top Student Award to the Career Path team from Rajalakshmi Engineering College for creating a platform that provides real-time advice to students going through the college application process.

A panel of Pega judges evaluated submissions based on level of innovation, real-world impact, and execution. Entries ranged in developer experience, from Pega professionals, to students and recent university graduates, to citizen developers. All apps were built on Pega PlatformTM, a unified and open platform providing a seamless Center-out™ method for connecting operational processes with customer experiences. Award winners share over $13,000 in prizes plus the opportunity for their winning app to be prominently featured on Pega Community and in the Pega Developer Podcast series.

Winners will be honored during the Innovation Hub Live session at the annual PegaWorld iNspire virtual summit on May 4. For more information on the hackathon and the winning projects, please visit community.pega.com/hackathon. Bookmark that page for event details for 2022.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Last year, we opened the hackathon beyond Pega employees for the first time. With such strong results, we wanted to replicate last year's success, this time focusing on what's top of mind for our clients and the broader community: reducing business complexity," said Stephanie Louis, senior director, community and developer programs, Pegasystems. "We were impressed by entrants' abilities to build robust solutions that can help organizations continue to overcome current and future challenges. I'd like to congratulate all winning teams, as well as more than 600 participants, who dedicated hours of hard work to their entries, truly embodying Pega's belief that our users – no matter their skill level – should be able to create innovative and inspired applications."

About Pega

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

