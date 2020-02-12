Pega Cloud ACV Grows 54% in 2019

"Total ACV increased 22% year over year, reaching $693 million, and total Backlog increased by 33% to $836 million," said Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems. "We expect these outstanding results to set the foundation for Pega to breakthrough $1 billion in annual revenue in 2020."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenue $ 276,542

$ 256,357

8%

$ 911,383

$ 891,581

2% Subscription revenue (2) $ 189,486

$ 142,273

33%

$ 613,759

$ 524,758

17% Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 918

$ 16,413

(94)%

$ (90,433)

$ 10,617

* Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 15,682

$ 26,480

(41)%

$ (35,082)

$ 46,006

* Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.01

$ 0.20

(95)%

$ (1.14)

$ 0.13

* Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.19

$ 0.32

(41)%

$ (0.44)

$ 0.55

*

* not meaningful (1) A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release. (2) Reflects client arrangements (term license, cloud, and maintenance) that are subject to renewal.

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Cloud $ 39,136 14%

$ 24,660 10%

$ 14,476 59%

$ 133,746 15%

$ 82,627 9%

$ 51,119 62% Term license 77,176 28%

50,186 20%

26,990 54%

199,433 22%

178,256 20%

21,177 12% Maintenance 73,174 27%

67,427 25%

5,747 9%

280,580 30%

263,875 30%

16,705 6% Subscription 189,486 69%

142,273 55%

47,213 33%

613,759 67%

524,758 59%

89,001 17% Perpetual license 36,729 13%

53,034 21%

(16,305) (31)%

80,015 9%

109,863 12%

(29,848) (27)% Consulting 50,327 18%

61,050 24%

(10,723) (18)%

217,609 24%

256,960 29%

(39,351) (15)% Total revenue $ 276,542 100%

$ 256,357 100%

$ 20,185 8%

$ 911,383 100%

$ 891,581 100%

$ 19,802 2%

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog")

Expected future revenue on existing contracts:



December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Cloud

Consulting

Total

1 year or less $ 2,305

$ 97,826

$ 206,882

$ 165,571

$ 20,798

$ 493,382 58% 1-2 years 2,179

12,014

30,291

128,109

1,439

174,032 21% 2-3 years —

3,132

17,844

84,788

132

105,896 13% Greater than 3 years —

3,861

13,277

43,702

1,993

62,833 8%

$ 4,484

$ 116,833

$ 268,294

$ 422,170

$ 24,362

$ 836,143 100% Change in Backlog Since December 31, 2018























$ (14,185)

$ 32,453

$ 60,380

$ 123,353

$ 3,169

$ 205,170



(76)%

38%

29%

41%

15%

33%





December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Perpetual license

Term license

Maintenance

Cloud

Consulting

Total 1 year or less $ 14,665

$ 72,378

$ 192,274

$ 103,354

$ 17,235

$ 399,906 63% 1-2 years 2,343

10,355

10,436

80,214

2,810

106,158 17% 2-3 years 1,661

1,414

3,644

61,906

940

69,565 11% Greater than 3 years —

233

1,560

53,343

208

55,344 9%

$ 18,669

$ 84,380

$ 207,914

$ 298,817

$ 21,193

$ 630,973 100%

Guidance for 2020

As of February 12, 2020, we are providing the following guidance:



Year Ended

December 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP

Non-GAAP (1) Revenue $ 1,100

$ 1,100 Net income (loss) $ (70.5)

$ 16.7 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.89)

$ 0.20

(1) A reconciliation of our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on February 12, 2020.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com/about/investors by clicking the earnings calls link in the Investors Relations section.

Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), we provide Non-GAAP measures, including in this release. We utilize several different financial measures, both GAAP and Non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions, and for forecasting and planning for future periods. Our annual financial plan is prepared on both a GAAP and a Non-GAAP basis. In addition, because of the importance of these measures in managing the business, we use Non-GAAP measures and financial performance results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation.

The Non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. We believe these Non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our anticipated future results.

These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. They should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. In addition, other written or oral statements that constitute forward-looking statements may be made by us or on our behalf. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "estimate," "may," "target," "strategy," "project," "guidance," "likely," "usually," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, among others, management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model, variation in demand for our products and services, the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources, compliance with our debt obligations and debt covenants, reliance on third-party relationships, reliance on key personnel, the inherent risks associated with international operations and the continued uncertainties in the global economy, our continued effort to market and sell both domestically and internationally, foreign currency exchange rates, the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks and security breaches, and management of our growth. These risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These documents are available on the Company's website at www.pega.com/about/investors.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results contained in such statements will be achieved. Although new information, future events, or risks may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views as of February 12, 2020.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value.

For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue













Software license $ 113,905

$ 103,220

$ 279,448

$ 288,119 Maintenance 73,174

67,427

280,580

263,875 Services 89,463

85,710

351,355

339,587 Total revenue 276,542

256,357

911,383

891,581 Cost of revenue













Software license 674

1,397

3,656

5,169 Maintenance 6,341

6,530

25,656

24,565 Services 70,592

69,984

280,710

272,031 Total cost of revenue 77,607

77,911

310,022

301,765 Gross profit 198,935

178,446

601,361

589,816 Operating expenses













Selling and marketing 133,395

103,650

474,459

373,495 Research and development 52,408

46,449

205,210

181,710 General and administrative 14,877

12,894

56,570

51,643 Total operating expenses 200,680

162,993

736,239

606,848 (Loss) income from operations (1,745)

15,453

(134,878)

(17,032) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) 1,242

1,863

(2,335)

2,421 Interest (loss) income, net (15)

629

1,808

2,705 Other income, net 181

—

559

363 (Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for

income taxes (337)

17,945

(134,846)

(11,543) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (1,255)

1,532

(44,413)

(22,160) Net income (loss) $ 918

$ 16,413

$ (90,433)

$ 10,617 Earnings (loss) per share













Basic $ 0.01

$ 0.21

$ (1.14)

$ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.01

$ 0.20

$ (1.14)

$ 0.13 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 79,430

78,680

79,055

78,564 Diluted 83,624

82,536

79,055

83,064

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Total revenue - GAAP and Non-GAAP $ 276,542

$ 256,357

8%

$ 911,383

$ 891,581

2%























Net income (loss) - GAAP $ 918

$ 16,413

(94)%

$ (90,433)

$ 10,617

* Amortization of intangible assets 1,018

2,935





6,625

11,443



Stock-based compensation (2) 20,666

16,289





80,909

63,862



Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (1,242)

(1,863)





2,335

(2,421)



Income tax effects (3) (5,678)

(7,294)





(34,518)

(37,495)



Net income (loss) - Non-GAAP $ 15,682

$ 26,480

(41)%

$ (35,082)

$ 46,006

*























Diluted earnings (loss) per share - GAAP $ 0.01

$ 0.20

(95)%

$ (1.14)

$ 0.13

* Non-GAAP adjustments 0.18

0.12





0.70

0.42



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.19

$ 0.32

(41)%

$ (0.44)

$ 0.55

*























Diluted weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding - GAAP 83,624

82,536

1%

79,055

83,064

(5)% Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP —

—





—

—



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding - Non-GAAP 83,624

82,536

1%

79,055

83,064

(5)% * not meaningful

(1) Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. They should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Our Non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.

Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our Non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.

Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our Non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by changes in foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses will recur in future periods.

For additional information about our use of Non-GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures, and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, see "Discussion of Non-GAAP financial measures" included earlier in this release and below.



(2) Stock-based compensation was:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues $ 4,605

$ 4,585

$ 18,822

$ 16,862 Selling and marketing 8,610

6,342

32,665

23,237 Research and development 4,948

3,919

18,938

15,274 General and administrative 2,503

1,443

10,484

8,489

$ 20,666

$ 16,289

$ 80,909

$ 63,862 Income tax benefit $ (4,166)

$ (3,346)

$ (16,392)

$ (13,383)

(3) Effective income tax rates were:













Year Ended

December 31,









2019

2018 GAAP







33%

192% Non-GAAP







22%

25%

Our effective income tax rate under GAAP is subject to significant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our Non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our Non-GAAP effective income tax rate on a basis consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year given this tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 68,363

$ 207,423 Receivables (billed and unbilled) 501,675

504,765 Goodwill 79,039

72,858 Other assets 335,735

197,507 Total assets $ 984,812

$ 982,553







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses $ 152,127

$ 127,814 Deferred revenue, current 190,080

185,145 Other liabilities 103,595

48,063 Stockholders' equity 539,010

621,531 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 984,812

$ 982,553

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Year Ended

December 31,

2019

2018 Net (loss) income $ (90,433)

$ 10,617 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating

activities





Non-cash items 99,251

73,027 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (50,983)

20,712 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (42,165)

104,356 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 70,074

(48,196) Cash (used in) financing activities (74,258)

(101,460) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 290

(2,557) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (46,059)

(47,857) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,422

162,279 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 68,363

$ 114,422

PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE ("ACV") (1) (2) (in thousands, except percentages)



December 31,

Change

2019

2018

Reported

Constant

currency Maintenance $ 292,696

$ 269,708

$ 22,988 9%

8% Term 231,267

190,349

40,918 21%

21% Client Cloud 523,963

460,057

63,906 14%

14% Pega Cloud 169,329

109,973

59,356 54%

54% Total ACV $ 693,292

$ 570,030

$ 123,262 22%

22%



(1) Total ACV, as of a given date, is the sum of the following two components:

Client Cloud: the sum of (1) the annual value of each term license contract in effect on such date, which is equal to its total license value divided by the total number of years and (2) maintenance revenue reported for the quarter ended on such date, multiplied by four. We do not provide hosting services for Client Cloud arrangements.

Pega Cloud: the sum of the annual value of each cloud contract in effect on such date, which is equal to its total value divided by the total number of years.

(2) As foreign currency exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period to period comparisons, we believe the presentation of ACV growth rates on a constant currency basis enhances the understanding of our results and evaluation of our performance in comparison to prior periods.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FORWARD-LOOKING GUIDANCE (in millions, except per share amounts)



Year Ended

December 31, 2020 Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $ 1,100.0



Net loss (GAAP) $ (70.5) Amortization of intangible assets 4.0 Stock-based compensation 101.6 Income tax effects (18.4) Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 16.7



Diluted loss per share (GAAP) $ (0.89) Non-GAAP adjustments 1.09 Diluted income per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.20



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 79.2 Incremental dilutive shares for Non-GAAP 5.8 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Non-GAAP 85.0

