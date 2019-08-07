Pega Cloud ACV Grows 65% in the First Half of 2019
- Total ACV of $613 million, powered by Pega Cloud Choice™
- Pega Cloud RPO ("backlog") up 69% to $362 million
- Pega Cloud and Client Cloud RPO ("backlog") up 45% to $600 million
Aug 07, 2019, 16:05 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.
"At mid-year, I'm excited with the strong progress we're making in our business and in our transition to cloud," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "I'm pleased with how our strategy is working, and we continue to gain traction in seizing the huge opportunity in front of us."
"Pega Cloud ACV increased 65% year over year, reaching $136 million," said Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems. "This strong ACV growth reflects solid demand worldwide for digital transformation solutions."
Financial metrics (1)
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
205,592
|
$
|
196,779
|
4
|
%
|
$
|
418,138
|
$
|
431,961
|
(3)
|
%
|
Subscription revenue (2)
|
$
|
125,982
|
$
|
117,416
|
7
|
%
|
$
|
269,760
|
$
|
262,218
|
3
|
%
|
Net (loss) income - GAAP
|
$
|
(32,296)
|
$
|
(10,409)
|
(210)
|
%
|
$
|
(61,013)
|
$
|
1,791
|
*
|
Net (loss) income - Non-GAAP
|
$
|
(23,427)
|
$
|
(2,732)
|
(758)
|
%
|
$
|
(32,803)
|
$
|
17,525
|
*
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
(215)
|
%
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
0.02
|
*
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - Non-GAAP
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
(900)
|
%
|
$
|
(0.42)
|
$
|
0.21
|
*
|
*
|
not meaningful
|
(1)
|
A reconciliation of the GAAP measures to our Non-GAAP measures is contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.
|
(2)
|
Reflects client arrangements (term license, cloud, and maintenance) that are subject to renewal.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Cloud
|
$
|
31,699
|
15
|
%
|
$
|
20,201
|
10
|
%
|
$
|
11,498
|
57
|
%
|
$
|
59,457
|
14
|
%
|
$
|
35,783
|
8
|
%
|
$
|
23,674
|
66
|
%
|
Term license
|
24,954
|
12
|
%
|
31,309
|
16
|
%
|
(6,355)
|
(20)
|
%
|
73,268
|
18
|
%
|
96,004
|
22
|
%
|
(22,736)
|
(24)
|
%
|
Maintenance
|
69,329
|
34
|
%
|
65,906
|
34
|
%
|
3,423
|
5
|
%
|
137,035
|
33
|
%
|
130,431
|
31
|
%
|
6,604
|
5
|
%
|
Subscription
|
125,982
|
61
|
%
|
117,416
|
60
|
%
|
8,566
|
7
|
%
|
269,760
|
65
|
%
|
262,218
|
61
|
%
|
7,542
|
3
|
%
|
Perpetual license
|
19,320
|
9
|
%
|
13,475
|
7
|
%
|
5,845
|
43
|
%
|
34,270
|
8
|
%
|
36,553
|
8
|
%
|
(2,283)
|
(6)
|
%
|
Consulting
|
60,290
|
30
|
%
|
65,888
|
33
|
%
|
(5,598)
|
(8)
|
%
|
114,108
|
27
|
%
|
133,190
|
31
|
%
|
(19,082)
|
(14)
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
205,592
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
196,779
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
8,813
|
4
|
%
|
$
|
418,138
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
431,961
|
100
|
%
|
$
|
(13,823)
|
(3)
|
%
Annual contract value ("ACV") (1) (2)
The change in ACV measures the growth and predictability of future cash flows from Pega Cloud and Client Cloud committed arrangements as of the end of the particular reporting period.
|
June 30,
|
Change
|
Constant Currency
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
Maintenance ACV
|
$
|
277,316
|
$
|
263,624
|
$
|
13,692
|
5
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
Term ACV
|
199,299
|
168,528
|
30,771
|
18
|
%
|
19
|
%
|
Client Cloud ACV
|
476,615
|
432,152
|
44,463
|
10
|
%
|
12
|
%
|
Pega Cloud ACV
|
136,074
|
82,376
|
53,698
|
65
|
%
|
67
|
%
|
Total ACV
|
$
|
612,689
|
$
|
514,528
|
$
|
98,161
|
19
|
%
|
21
|
%
|
(1)
|
Total ACV, as of a given date, is the sum of the following two components:
|
|
|
(2)
|
As foreign currency exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period to period comparisons, we believe the presentation of ACV growth rates on a constant currency basis enhances the understanding of our results and evaluation of our performance in comparison to prior periods. The percent change in constant currency is calculated by applying the applicable current period exchange rates to prior period ACV.
Remaining performance obligations ("RPO")
Expected future revenue on existing contracts:
|
June 30, 2019
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Perpetual license
|
Term license
|
Maintenance
|
Cloud
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
1 year or less
|
$
|
8,429
|
$
|
38,080
|
$
|
173,421
|
$
|
124,134
|
$
|
16,259
|
$
|
360,323
|
57
|
%
|
1-2 years
|
915
|
4,678
|
12,530
|
98,842
|
942
|
117,907
|
19
|
%
|
2-3 years
|
1,306
|
641
|
5,801
|
75,828
|
227
|
83,803
|
13
|
%
|
Greater than 3 years
|
—
|
185
|
2,812
|
63,259
|
—
|
66,256
|
11
|
%
|
$
|
10,650
|
$
|
43,584
|
$
|
194,564
|
$
|
362,063
|
$
|
17,428
|
$
|
628,289
|
100
|
%
|
Change in RPO Since June 30, 2018
|
$
|
(36,623)
|
$
|
6,640
|
$
|
32,273
|
$
|
148,253
|
$
|
1,086
|
$
|
151,629
|
(77)
|
%
|
18
|
%
|
20
|
%
|
69
|
%
|
7
|
%
|
32
|
%
|
June 30, 2018
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Perpetual license
|
Term license
|
Maintenance
|
Cloud
|
Consulting
|
Total
|
1 year or less
|
$
|
28,626
|
$
|
20,457
|
$
|
111,086
|
$
|
41,036
|
$
|
12,039
|
$
|
213,244
|
45
|
%
|
1-2 years
|
15,862
|
9,878
|
43,837
|
66,529
|
4,103
|
140,209
|
29
|
%
|
2-3 years
|
2,423
|
5,665
|
5,265
|
50,250
|
—
|
63,603
|
13
|
%
|
Greater than 3 years
|
362
|
944
|
2,103
|
55,995
|
200
|
59,604
|
13
|
%
|
$
|
47,273
|
$
|
36,944
|
$
|
162,291
|
$
|
213,810
|
$
|
16,342
|
$
|
476,660
|
100
|
%
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 7, 2019.
Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-800-289-0438 (domestic), 1-323-794-2423 (international), or via webcast by logging onto http://www.pega.com/ at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
A replay of the call will also be available on http://www.pega.com/about/investors by clicking the earnings calls link in the investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company provides non-GAAP measures, including in this release. Pegasystems' management utilizes a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions, and for forecasting and planning for future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and both are approved by our board of directors. In addition, because of the importance of these measures in managing the business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures and financial performance results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation.
The non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and foreign currency transaction gains and losses. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding its past financial performance and its anticipated future results.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures is included in the financial schedules at the end of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate, and management's beliefs and assumptions. In addition, other written or oral statements that constitute forward-looking statements may be made by us or on our behalf. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "estimate," "may," "target," "strategy," "is intended to," "project," "guidance," "likely," "usually," or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual future activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include, among others, variation in demand for our products and services, reliance on third party relationships, reliance on key personnel, the inherent risks associated with international operations and the continued uncertainties in the global economy, our continued effort to market and sell both domestically and internationally, foreign currency exchange rates, the potential legal and financial liabilities and reputation damage due to cyber-attacks and security breaches, and management of our growth. These risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described more completely in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These documents are available on the Company's website at www.pega.com/about/investors.
Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and there are no assurances that the results contained in such statements will be achieved. Although new information, future events, or risks may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company's views as of August 7, 2019.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software - built on its unified Pega Platform™ - empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA), powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.
For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisa.pintchman@pega.com
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems Inc.
pegainvestorrelations@pega.com
(617) 866-6077
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
Software license
|
$
|
44,274
|
$
|
44,784
|
$
|
107,538
|
$
|
132,557
|
Maintenance
|
69,329
|
65,906
|
137,035
|
130,431
|
Services
|
91,989
|
86,089
|
173,565
|
168,973
|
Total revenue
|
205,592
|
196,779
|
418,138
|
431,961
|
Cost of revenue
|
Software license
|
928
|
1,262
|
2,306
|
2,517
|
Maintenance
|
6,292
|
5,874
|
12,627
|
11,956
|
Services
|
69,860
|
66,681
|
136,584
|
134,958
|
Total cost of revenue
|
77,080
|
73,817
|
151,517
|
149,431
|
Gross profit
|
128,512
|
122,962
|
266,621
|
282,530
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling and marketing
|
116,962
|
93,972
|
225,827
|
182,355
|
Research and development
|
49,714
|
41,972
|
100,310
|
88,757
|
General and administrative
|
14,174
|
10,181
|
26,850
|
26,645
|
Total operating expenses
|
180,850
|
146,125
|
352,987
|
297,757
|
(Loss) from operations
|
(52,338)
|
(23,163)
|
(86,366)
|
(15,227)
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|
2,105
|
1,244
|
(1,607)
|
159
|
Interest income, net
|
544
|
629
|
1,267
|
1,393
|
Other income, net
|
55
|
—
|
55
|
363
|
(Loss) before (benefit from) income taxes
|
(49,634)
|
(21,290)
|
(86,651)
|
(13,312)
|
(Benefit from) income taxes
|
(17,338)
|
(10,881)
|
(25,638)
|
(15,103)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(32,296)
|
$
|
(10,409)
|
$
|
(61,013)
|
$
|
1,791
|
(Loss) earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
0.02
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
0.02
|
Weighted-average number of common shares
|
Basic
|
78,987
|
78,635
|
78,787
|
78,436
|
Diluted
|
78,987
|
78,635
|
78,787
|
83,247
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
Total revenue - GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
$
|
205,592
|
$
|
196,779
|
4
|
%
|
$
|
418,138
|
$
|
431,961
|
(3)
|
%
|
Net (loss) income - GAAP
|
$
|
(32,296)
|
$
|
(10,409)
|
(210)
|
%
|
$
|
(61,013)
|
$
|
1,791
|
*
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
1,656
|
2,836
|
4,592
|
5,673
|
Stock-based compensation (2)
|
20,047
|
16,056
|
38,397
|
31,165
|
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|
(2,105)
|
(1,244)
|
1,607
|
(159)
|
Income tax effects (3)
|
(10,729)
|
(9,971)
|
(16,386)
|
(20,945)
|
Net (loss) income - Non-GAAP
|
$
|
(23,427)
|
$
|
(2,732)
|
(758)
|
%
|
$
|
(32,803)
|
$
|
17,525
|
*
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
|
$
|
(0.41)
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
(215)
|
%
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
0.02
|
*
|
Non-GAAP adjustments
|
0.11
|
0.10
|
0.35
|
0.19
|
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - Non-GAAP
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
(900)
|
%
|
$
|
(0.42)
|
$
|
0.21
|
*
|
Diluted weighted-average number of
|
78,987
|
78,635
|
—
|
%
|
78,787
|
83,247
|
(5)
|
%
|
Diluted weighted-average number of
|
78,987
|
78,635
|
—
|
%
|
78,787
|
83,247
|
(5)
|
%
|
*
|
not meaningful
|
(1)
|
Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:
|
|
|
|
For additional information about our use of Non-GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures, and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, see "Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures" included earlier in this release and below.
|
(2)
|
Stock-based compensation was as follows:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cost of revenues
|
$
|
4,911
|
$
|
4,257
|
$
|
9,430
|
$
|
7,958
|
Selling and marketing
|
8,364
|
6,038
|
15,738
|
10,696
|
Research and development
|
4,572
|
3,802
|
9,132
|
7,439
|
General and administrative
|
2,200
|
1,959
|
4,097
|
5,072
|
$
|
20,047
|
$
|
16,056
|
$
|
38,397
|
$
|
31,165
|
Income tax benefit
|
$
|
(4,056)
|
$
|
(3,341)
|
$
|
(7,796)
|
$
|
(6,482)
|
(3) Effective income tax rates were as follows:
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP
|
30
|
%
|
113
|
%
|
Non-GAAP
|
22
|
%
|
25
|
%
Our effective income tax rate under GAAP is subject to significant fluctuations due to a variety of factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate by using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors including our historical and forecast earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on a basis consistent with the effective income tax rate in our annual plan as established at the beginning of each year given this tax rate volatility.
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
|
June 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Assets
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
|
$
|
155,049
|
$
|
207,423
|
Total receivables (billed and unbilled)
|
422,408
|
504,765
|
Goodwill
|
79,037
|
72,858
|
Other assets
|
284,123
|
197,507
|
Total assets
|
$
|
940,617
|
$
|
982,553
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses
|
$
|
113,252
|
$
|
130,177
|
Deferred revenue, current
|
169,009
|
185,145
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
6,918
|
6,939
|
Other liabilities
|
94,151
|
38,761
|
Stockholders' equity
|
557,287
|
621,531
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
940,617
|
$
|
982,553
|
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating activities:
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(61,013)
|
$
|
1,791
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by operating activities
|
Non-cash items
|
73,562
|
51,081
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
|
(4,829)
|
22,560
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
7,720
|
75,432
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
17,210
|
(46,369)
|
Cash (used in) financing activities
|
(44,367)
|
(45,825)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
515
|
(1,226)
|
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(18,922)
|
(17,988)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
114,422
|
162,279
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
95,500
|
$
|
144,291
