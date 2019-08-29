Pega Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Recognized on Constellation Research's Constellation ShortList™ for the Fourth Consecutive Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that leading technology research and advisory firm Constellation Research has named Pega to the Constellation ShortList™ for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for Q3 2019 (1). Pega was named among Constellation's top robotic process automation (RPA) software solutions for the fourth consecutive time.

Constellation Research selected the top nine RPA solutions after evaluating over 40 solutions in the RPA marketplace. Solutions were judged based on 13 different qualifying metrics, including bot development, attended and unattended features for AI operation, automation management features, server and cloud-based solutions, reporting tools and analytics, resilience, IT automation business process management, and scripted automation.

According to the report, "When people are faced with mundane or repetitive tasks, their employee satisfaction drops, and the quality of their work suffers. Thankfully there are applications available that can help alleviate some of these tasks, improving the quality of work. These tools are referred to as Robotic Process Automation (RPA)."

Part of the Pega Infinity™ software suite of cloud-based digital transformation solutions, Pega Robotic Automation™ helps enterprises jumpstart their digital transformation journeys by enabling organizations to automate tedious, manual tasks across the organization from end to end. Pega's bots can be deployed as a stand-alone solution to solve discrete process inefficiencies – such as automating the triage and processing of inbound service emails – or as part of a complete, low-code digital process automation (DPA) solution to further drive continuous operational efficiency, refine workflow orchestration, and optimize work outcomes.

In addition to being honored in the Constellation ShortList™, Pega was recently named a leader by Ovum in the Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Platform, 2018-2019 (2) and a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software, July 8, 2019 (3).

"Robotic automation is a powerful starting point for digital transformation. Pega RPA helps enterprises start small and build momentum, all while cutting costs and improving customer and employee experiences," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer, Pegasystems. "This recognition from Constellation Research for the fourth consecutive time further affirms Pega's commitment to providing clients with robotic automation that scales from quick wins to transformational programs."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.

For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

