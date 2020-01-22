Pega to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-866-548-4713 (domestic), 1-323-794-2093 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137551) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Lisa Pintchman

Pegasystems Inc.

lisa.pintchman@pega.com

617-866-6022

Twitter: @pega

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ICR for Pegasystems

PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com

617-866-6077

