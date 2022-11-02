Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, today announced that Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pega, will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

An archive of the presentation will be available from the Investors page of Pega's website for a limited time.

About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                              
VP, Corporate Communications                                                                   
[email protected]                          
(617) 866-6022                                              
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:                                         
Peter Welburn                                    
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations                                        
[email protected]                           
(617) 498-8968                      

