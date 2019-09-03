Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Sep 03, 2019, 11:15 ET
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conference in New York. The Pega presentation (http://wsw.com/webcast/dadco44/register.aspx?conf=dadco44&page=pega) is scheduled for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. ET (6:20 a.m. PT).
- Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference in Las Vegas. The Pega presentation (https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1259875) is scheduled for Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. PT (1:50 p.m. ET).
Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.
About Pegasystems
Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman
Pegasystems Inc.
lisa.pintchman@pega.com
(617) 866-6022
Twitter: @pega
Investor Contact:
Garo Toomajanian
ICR for Pegasystems
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
(617) 866-6077
