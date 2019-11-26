Pega to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019 in Las Vegas (https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1272285&tp_key=53a19f8aed). The Pega presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. PT ( 4:00 p.m. ET ).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. Archives of the presentations will be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems

Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

