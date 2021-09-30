Pegasus Foods Joins Dallas 100 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

For 31 years, the Dallas 100 list has recognized the ingenuity, commitment and perseverance of entrepreneurial companies, highlighting their economic contributions. The annual ranking, which encompassed companies in Dallas and 14 surrounding counties, is based on percentage growth and absolute dollar growth over the previous three years.

"We are proud and honored to be named to the Dallas 100. The recognition is a credit to the dedication and commitment of the entire Pegasus family," said company President Barry Street. "On behalf of our team, I want to thank our customers for their business and for continuing to place their trust in Pegasus and our owners for their unwavering support. We are extremely proud to be a part of the Dallas business community and are excited for Pegasus Foods' bright and prosperous future."

Recipients of the Dallas 100 recognition will be honored at two upcoming events—a CEO reception on October 19 announcing the 100 companies in alphabetical order, and the annual Championship Awards Ceremony Gala, where the 100 winners will be recognized in ranked order, including the 2021 No. 1 fastest growing, privately held company.

Pegasus Foods is a leading contract manufacturer of high-quality, frozen appetizers, burritos, sides and desserts for consumer packaged goods, retail grocery companies and quick-service restaurants, including some of the largest retail and restaurant chains.

Founded in 1998 in Los Angeles, the company expanded in 2018 to its 135,000-square-foot, USDA-certified manufacturing facility in Rockwall, Texas, with the investment support of owner New Water Capital LP, a Boca Raton-based private equity firm focused on lower-middle market companies.

CONTACT:

Bonnie Osborn

[email protected]

916-212-9110

SOURCE Pegasus Foods, Inc.