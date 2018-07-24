Pegasus Solutions to Launch New Hotel Chain Enterprise Analytics Solution at World Travel Market London November 5-7, 2018

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While exhibiting at World Travel Market 2018, hotel technology leader Pegasus Solutions will be showcasing its newest cloud-based product: Pegasus Enterprise Analytics. This advanced solution integrates directly with the powerful Pegasus Reservations Platform used by hotel brands, management companies, and independent hotels to manage availability, rates and inventory across all channels at the click of a button.

Pegasus Enterprise Analytics is designed to enable hotel companies of any size to gain insights that identify key drivers influencing demand and capitalise on new opportunities to drive incremental revenue, occupancy, ADR and profitability across the entire chain's portfolio of properties. Utilising best practice visualisations, data discovery and collaborative features, chain level users now have immediate access to business critical data that supports and drives effective revenue management strategies.

"Enterprise Analytics builds on the success of the property level Pegasus Analytics platform by delivering the rich analytical features that users at a chain depend on to monitor, optimise and align portfolio performance with key business objectives," said Dean Ismael, Vice President of Business Intelligence and Analytics for Pegasus. "This is a natural extension to Pegasus' sophisticated enterprise grade capabilities by empowering users to understand, collaborate and act faster on the data that drives their business to stay ahead of the competition."

Pegasus invites WTM attendees to our stand TT205 to learn more about the new Pegasus Enterprise Analytics product. Alternatively, interested hoteliers can request a personal demonstration at http://go.pegasus.io/analytics-demo-request.

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider that empowers independent hotels, management groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity. The Pegasus offering combines its highly scalable and reliable SaaS platform with representation and demand services, uniquely enabling hoteliers to sell to guests worldwide across all touch points, including their websites, call centers, travel agents (GDS), online travel agents (OTA), tour operators and metasearch partners. To learn more about why leading hotels worldwide rely on Pegasus Solutions to grow their direct bookings, drive revenue and optimize their business, visit Pegasus.io.

