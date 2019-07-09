Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation (1). This is the second year in a row the company's Pega Sales Automation™ solution has been evaluated.

In the report, Gartner evaluated 19 sales force automation (SFA) vendors based on their completeness of vision, including market understanding, marketing strategy, sales strategy, offering (product strategy), business model, vertical/industry strategy, innovation, and geographic strategy. According to Gartner, "In the past year, the top market development has been the maturing of AI capabilities in SFA product suites. The majority of vendors in this Magic Quadrant now offer predictive analytics for at least one of these use cases: opportunity scoring, lead scoring, account health scoring or natural language processing (NLP)."

Pega Sales Automation is an industry-leading sales engagement and enablement tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict and drive the right insights, content, and actions for every sales situation. As part of the Pega Infinity™ next-generation digital transformation suite, it helps organizations sell smarter, bust quotas, and simplify sales.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognition for customer engagement. Most recently, Pega was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (2) report for the 10th consecutive year. It was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q1 2019 (3) report and earned the highest combined scores across all technology categories and the top ranking for Customer Engagement Platform in Ovum's 2018 Decision Matrix (4). Pega also received the highest scores in three of four use cases in Gartner's 2018 Critical Capabilities for the CRM Customer Engagement Center report (5).

"With the flood of communications consumers receive from brands, salespeople need to stand out in a very crowded market. Pega helps them achieve this by driving more meaningful, relevant, and helpful interactions that improve customer relationships and achieve business results," said Kerim Akgonul, senior vice president of products, Pegasystems. "We believe this recognition from Gartner for the second consecutive year demonstrates how Pega's AI-powered approach is improving selling practices by creating more tailored engagements for customers, ultimately helping brands exceed sales goals and create better customer loyalty."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega Platform™ – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 35-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and digital process automation (DPA) powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

