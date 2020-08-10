Pegasystems Recognized in Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation Report

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced it has been recognized by leading research firm Gartner in its Gartner Critical Capabilities for Sales Force Automation (1) report. Among the three use cases examined in the report, Pega received the highest score of any vendor in the B2C Sales Use Case category for Pega Sales Automation™.

Gartner evaluated 15 sales force automation (SFA) vendors based on 10 key product capabilities and how they apply to three specific use cases. This report is a companion to Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation (2), which named Pega a Visionary in the market for the third consecutive time.

In the report, Gartner explains: "Most SFA systems are foundational technologies, necessary for providing the basic skeleton of sales process automation steps. This means that buyers must consider how to customize vendors' native SFA capabilities or purchasing additional sales automation systems to meet their selling requirements."

Pega Sales Automation™ is an industry-leading sales engagement and enablement tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help predict and drive the right insights, content, and actions for every sales situation. Part of Pega Infinity™, Pega's next-generation digital transformation suite, its intelligent automation capabilities enable organizations to optimize sales performance, anticipate customer needs, and simplify core sales processes to drive real results. It is a critical tool for businesses to create a center-out architecture built around the customer to achieve specific outcomes across channels and systems for truly unified customer engagement.

This recognition is among Pega's recent analyst recognitions for customer engagement. Most recently, Pega was named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (3) report. Pega was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q1 2019 (4) and a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020 (5).

"This new era of sales automation technology can be absolutely game-changing. Powered by data and AI, sellers can be guided through moments and strategies that will matter most in advancing and closing business across today's highly distributed teams," said Jeff Nicholson, global head of CRM, Pegasystems. "At Pega, we are empowering organizations with technologies like AI and intelligent automation so salespeople can foster much deeper customer relationships and drive results. We believe this recognition from Gartner reinforces how Pega Sales Automation is helping to deliver optimal customer experiences and drive more efficient processes across our clients' organizations."

