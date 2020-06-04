Pegasystems to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be held on the previously announced date and time of June 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT in a virtual meeting format only, in response to the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of the Company's stockholders.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, only stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting.

Registered stockholders will be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at http://www.meetingcenter.io/205111179 by entering the 15-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice, along with the password: PEGA2020.

Stockholders who own in "street name" will need to register in advance of the meeting by submitting proof of their legal proxy reflecting their Company holdings, along with the stockholder's name and email address. A legal proxy can be obtained by selecting "Attend Meeting in Person" on the voting website or contacting the stockholder's broker. All requests must be submitted to Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 18, 2020 either by email at [email protected] or by mail to Computershare, Pegasystems Legal Proxy, P.O. Box 43001, Providence, RI 02940-3001.

Registered stockholders and stockholders who own in "street name" who register in advance of the meeting will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting, and to ask questions of management at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders encountering any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time should call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Stockholder Meeting login page.

The Company encourages eligible stockholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy statement previously distributed. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Company has also filed additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a Notice to Change the Location of the Annual Meeting.

