Pelican Furthers Its Sustainability Goals with International Bird Rescue Partnership

"It was an honor to be involved with this release and witness to the expert care provided by the International Bird Rescue team," said Phil Gyori, Chief Executive Officer of Pelican. "Our ongoing partnership with IBR reflects our commitment to fostering relationships with organizations that protect our planet and that connect with the customers we serve."

The Brown Pelican's recovery was nothing short of remarkable, given her care journey. She required extensive care by IBR veterinarians, including two surgical procedures. Yet in just seven weeks, the pelican was healthy and able to be released.

IBR began in 1971 when 800,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the San Francisco Bay and concerned individuals, led by a registered nurse, rescued and rehabilitated 300 water birds. The organization continues to pave the way where there is none by setting standards of care for oiled water birds, partnering to create global response teams and conducting research that improves wildlife crisis response. IBR treats approximately 4,500 wildlife annually and has responded to more than 230 spills across six continents with the support of 31,000 volunteers.

Pelican Products is a long-time supporter of IBR and previously helped release 14 rehabilitated Brown Pelicans. For more information about Pelican's community engagement and sustainability efforts, visit www.pelican.com . To learn more about IBR, visit www.birdrescue.org .

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Pelican operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

