Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care Achieves 100% Negative Test Results for COVID-19

"I am proud of our team's continued vigilance in fighting this invisible enemy," says Kim Sviben, Executive Director of Pelican Landing . "Our entire team has taken on new responsibilities and done a great job thinking outside the box to keep our residents entertained. On a positive note, we have discovered hidden talents amongst our staff and have all been able to spend more one-on-one time with each resident."

Executive Director Sviben notes several key factors played a role in maintaining a healthy community. Utilizing their concierge as the first line of defense, the team strictly adhered to safety protocols regarding entry points, handwashing, and symptom-screening, and required early testing to keep the community free of COVID-19.

Sviben also attributes the successful results to early and consistent education with staff, and the steady communication and guidance from their senior leadership at Watercrest Senior Living who provided the necessary tools to support the community through ever-changing guidelines.

The family members of residents at Pelican Landing have expressed their appreciation for the safety protocols because it means that their loved ones continue to be the top priority. The team has helped ease anxiety by providing weekly communication and updates of resident's daily activities and overall well-being.

In response to the test results, one family member wrote, "this is great news and a testament to your staff's diligence and constant vigilance with regard to the Covid rules and mandates!" Another family member wrote, "congrats to all of you for maintaining such high standards! I feel very comfortable having both my parents at Pelican Landing."

Voted 'Best Assisted Living Community' in the 2019 Hometown News Reader's Choice Awards, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence, operated by Watercrest Senior Living. Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, the community offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-581-0366.

In 2012, Watercrest principals Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO founded Watercrest to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com or www.thepelicanlanding.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

