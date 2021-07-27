Pelican Products' Recent Cause Marketing Campaign Yields Positive Results in Support of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

"We have aligned our charitable giving programs around 'Supporting the Heroes Who Protect Us'," stated Sharon Ward, Director of Corporate Communication at Pelican. "Due to their strong ties to Pelican's brand heritage and the valuable service they offer the firefighting community, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is a perfect partner for our philanthropic efforts."

"The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation would like to thank Pelican for their unwavering commitment to our organization. Through their donation, we will be able to continue working towards our mission, and again, we are extremely grateful," said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of the NFFF.

Created by the US Congress in 1992, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation's mission is to honor and remember America's fallen fire heroes and to provide resources to assist their families in rebuilding their lives. The mission is accomplished by offering support and awarding scholarships to family members of fire heroes, helping departments deal with line-of-duty deaths and launching initiatives to prevent line-of-duty deaths and injuries. Learn more about the Foundation here.

Pelican is proud to continue its support of our heroes and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. Pelican operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

About the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF)

The United States Congress created the NFFF to lead a nationwide effort to remember America's fallen firefighters. Since 1992, the non-profit foundation has developed and expanded programs to honor fallen fire heroes and assist their families and co-workers. The NFFF also works with the fire service to help prevent and reduce line-of-duty deaths and injuries. For more information on the Foundation and its programs, please contact us at 301-447-1365 or visit www.firehero.org.



SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.

