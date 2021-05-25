PelicanCorp and MISS DIG System, Inc. Partner to Strengthen Notification Services

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp today announced that MISS DIG System, Inc. (MISS DIG 811), the notification center for underground utility safety in Michigan, is partnering with PelicanCorp to expand WorksAccess by installing PelicanCorp's Notification Center solution, OneCallAccess. The OneCallAccess software solution will enhance Notification Center operations across Michigan, providing a fully managed solution for e-Ticket and Call Center operations to protect underground assets and infrastructure.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with PelicanCorp," said Bruce Campbell, Chief Executive Officer for MISS DIG System, Inc. "Our MISS DIG 811 process currently receives requests from the excavating community and transmits the information to our 1,700 members, who then come out and locate their facilities. Adding the OneCallAccess solution will significantly boost our capabilities and services here in Michigan."

Hosted by PelicanCorp in a high-availability cloud environment, OneCallAccess manages all notification tickets from any location, at any time, by leveraging advanced web and mobile-based technologies. OneCallAccess is built using a unique mapping platform enabling the most accurate ticket capture on the market.

"The vision from Bruce and his board at MISS DIG 811 to embark on a journey for Michigan to enhance and build on their services to the Damage Prevention community is what PelicanCorp is ideally equipped for, and excited to provide," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We are keen to work with the Michigan team to deliver this project."

With the possibility of major investments to public and private infrastructure on the horizon, public safety remains a top priority. This drives all 811 service providers. MISS DIG 811 and PelicanCorp strive to increase awareness, improve information exchange, and assist industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects by using the best up-to-date technologies to locate and mark underground facilities before ground is broken.

About MISS DIG System, Inc.

MISS DIG System, Inc. is a Michigan Non-Profit Corporation that operates as the Underground Utility Safety Notification System for the entire state. MISS DIG 811 has received over 26 million locate requests resulting in nearly 277 million transmissions since 1970. This free service is provided to homeowners, excavators, municipalities, and utility companies. The mission of MISS DIG 811 is to safeguard the public, environment, property, and utility infrastructures and promote utility damage prevention through a quality, cost-effective process for our customers. Learn more at MISSDIG811.org.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

