PelicanCorp Teams With USA North 811 to Bring Industry Leading Technology to California and Nevada

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp today announces its partnership with Underground Service Alert of Northern California and Nevada (USA North 811) to create an industry-leading notification service.

PelicanCorp's advanced sixth-generation notification center software, NotificationAccess, will enable USA North 811 to provide an intuitive and streamlined process while more efficiently handling rising ticket volumes.

"We're excited to announce this new direction for USA North on 811 Day. Our partnership with PelicanCorp significantly improves our ability to implement leading technologies that will enhance the user experience for excavators and our member facility operators in California and Nevada," said James Wingate, Executive Director of USA North 811.

August 11 (8/11) serves as a convenient reminder for residents and excavation professionals alike to contact 811 before doing any digging work, no matter the size of the job. 811 notification centers across America provide the platform, process, and required information to have underground utility lines located and marked to protect them from damage that could occur during excavation.

"We've been collaborating with USA North 811 for a number of years and enjoy seeing their success in the damage prevention industry," said Duane Rodgers, CEO, PelicanCorp. "We're very excited to assist them with their new initiative and believe that leveraging our technology is critical to the success of any damage prevention organization."

Hosted by PelicanCorp in a high-availability cloud environment, the NotificationAccess solution (formally OneCallAccess™) manages all notification tickets from any location, at any time, by leveraging advanced web and mobile-based technologies. NotificationAccess is built using a unique mapping platform, enabling the most accurate dig site location capture on the market.

About USA North 811

Underground Service Alert of Northern California and Nevada, (USA North 811) is the regional notification center that serves 49 of California's 58 counties in central and northern California, as well as the entire state of Nevada. USA North 811 is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) association that is governed and funded by its 1,500+ member facility operators. The association operates a website and call center to receive notices of excavation from people that are digging. Instead of contacting each facility operator individually, the excavator can visit www.usanorth811.org or call 811 to create a "ticket" to tell the facility operators what type of excavation they will be doing and the specific area in which underground utility lines need to be located and marked. Learn more about USA North 811 at www.usanorth811.org.

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is the Global Leader in Damage Prevention Solutions built specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

