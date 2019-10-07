PelicanCorp to Attend Canadian Common Ground Alliance Damage Prevention Symposium

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PelicanCorp, the leading provider of damage prevention software and services to the Canadian One Call industry, is pleased to attend the 2019 Canadian Common Ground Alliance's (CCGA) Annual Damage Prevention Symposium.

The CCGA provides a unified damage prevention voice and attracts members from all Canadian national organizations and associations who share a common interest in damage prevention and public safety. The Symposium, this year being held in Niagara Falls, Ontario, from Oct. 8-10, 2019, focuses on critical damage prevention issues and solutions specific to Canadian stakeholders. It is also an excellent opportunity to network with peers across Canada, share knowledge and exchange ideas.

PelicanCorp will be demonstrating their leading cloud-based damage prevention platform, currently being integrated throughout One Call centers located across Canada. PelicanCorp's One Call platform allows for critical information exchange among Canada's stakeholders to effectively collaborate on projects and protect Canada's essential infrastructure.

"PelicanCorp's continued support at the CCGA Symposium is vitally important to us," said Duane Rodgers, CEO of PelicanCorp. "Last year, we acquired Canada's One Call system provider, TelDig, and have been looking for ways to enhance and integrate our services to meet Canada's needs in the infrastructure protection space."

In the spirit of shared responsibility, CCGA Regional Partners welcome all stakeholders invested in establishing best practices to reduce damage to underground infrastructure. These best practices are the result of the consensus support from experts across the industries involved: utilities, construction, telecommunications, railroads, public works, equipment manufacturers, emergency services, engineering, and more.

"By involving such a wide variety of stakeholders, the CCGA helps ensure Canadian public safety, environmental protection, and the integrity of services by promoting the best damage prevention practices," said Bryon Sackville of PelicanCorp. "We at PelicanCorp are proud to play our part by offering our 40+ years of industry expertise and global partnership to provide leading technology and services to the damage prevention and One Call industry. We look forward to meeting with our peers at this year's Symposium!"

PelicanCorp will again be giving away a chance to win a full delegate entry to the 2020 CGA Conference and Expo in Palm Springs, California. Visit PelicanCorp at booth #73 to enter the drawing and, most importantly, to learn how PelicanCorp's solutions can help your organization to save time, resources and money while becoming a leader in infrastructure protection, safety and damage prevention practices. PelicanCorp hopes to see you at the show!

About PelicanCorp

PelicanCorp is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for utilities, asset owners, and to the One Call industry specifically for the protection of essential infrastructure. PelicanCorp connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help industry professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. PelicanCorp has a diversified business model built on 40 years of experience protecting billions of dollars of global assets. PelicanCorp is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with offices and operations around the globe. Learn more at www.PelicanCorp.com or follow PelicanCorp on LinkedIn.

