PELITAS Named 2020 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access Technology for Second Year in a Row

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PELITAS ("the Company"), a leading provider of healthcare Patient Access technology solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as 2020 Best in KLAS® for the Patient Access technology category. The award is based on healthcare provider comments and insights and reflects the Company's unmatched solutions and service to its Clients. PELITAS also earned the Best in KLAS award in 2019.

Steven Huddleston, CEO of PELITAS, said, "Winning the award two years in a row is a reflection of the commitment to excellence our team places on delivering industry-leading Patient Access solutions, and it is an honor to be recognized by KLAS®. Our Clients have told us they appreciate speed-to-value, superior support, continuous communication and meaningful insights into data. We are dedicated to continuing to surpass our Clients' expectations."

Adam Gale, President of KLAS, commented, "Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

Huddleston also noted that in the rapidly evolving healthcare environment, hospitals and physicians are more focused than ever on implementing Patient Access solutions that make interactions easier, faster, and more accurate while improving the patient experience. "This award truly validates our efforts to help our Clients collect cash more quickly and cultivate loyalty."

For the full "2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services" report, visit:

https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020/1629

About KLAS

KLAS is an independent research firm on a global mission to improve health care delivery by enabling providers and payers to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of health care professionals, KLAS gathers insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly represents the voice of health care professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About PELITAS

PELITAS provides technology solutions to help hospitals and physicians improve patient experience, maximize revenue and eliminate inefficiencies throughout the revenue cycle. Our Integrated Patient Access SolutionSM (iPASSM) is designed to financially clear patients at the first point of contact by increasing the quality of registrations, maximizing point of service payments, and using cloud-based technology to facilitate collaboration between the Patient, Provider and Payer. Learn more at www.pelitas.com.

Contact:

Jenifer Bush

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

214-914-4297

jbush@PELITAS.com

Media Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

SOURCE PELITAS