Pella Corporation Expands with Manufacturing Facility in North Carolina

PELLA, Iowa, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation, a leading window and door designer and manufacturer, announced today that it has selected Reidsville, North Carolina, as the location for its new manufacturing facility. Pella will occupy an existing 150,000 square foot space where it will produce and distribute vinyl windows and doors. Pella expects to begin hiring in the fourth quarter of 2019 and estimates that 125 jobs will be created by the time the facility is fully staffed.

The new manufacturing facility will be a regional hub to serve vinyl customers in the strong and growing Southeastern region of the United States and will increase production capacity to support Pella's four existing vinyl facilities in the U.S. "We continue to see incredible growth in our 250 series vinyl product line and recognized an opportunity to meet our customers' needs in the Southeast by adding a dedicated manufacturing facility to service this market," said Tim Yaggi, CEO, Pella Corporation.

"Pella is a 93-year old, family owned company with a strong brand, a rich history of innovation, and a reputation for quality. We are known for our core values including total integrity in everything we do, teamwork and respect, and giving back to our communities. After an extensive site selection process, we are confident that the Reidsville community not only has a quality workforce but is also well aligned with these values and will help us continue to live up to our reputation as a great place to work," said Yaggi.

The new facility will be located at 310 Rockingham Dr. in Reidsville. The project was made possible through strong partnerships between the City of Reidsville and the State of North Carolina as well as the Rockingham County Center for Economic Development.

