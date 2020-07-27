Pella Corporation Expands with Manufacturing Facility in Ohio

PELLA, Iowa, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation, a leading window and door designer and manufacturer, announced today that it has selected Troy, Ohio as the location for its new manufacturing facility. Pella will occupy an existing 324,000 square foot space where it will house the production of vinyl windows and doors.

The new manufacturing facility will serve customers in the Eastern region of the United States and will enable the company to meet rapidly increasing demand for Pella vinyl products.

"We are excited about the growth opportunity that vinyl products represent. This new facility allows Pella to increase our production capacity and shorten lead times for our valued retail and trade customers in the region," said Tim Yaggi, CEO, Pella Corporation.

The facility, which is located at 1501 Experiment Farm Road Troy, OH, is planning to create 428 new jobs once it's fully operational by 2025. The project was made possible through strong partnerships with Jobs Ohio, Dayton Development Coalition, Troy Development Council and Ohio Development Services Agency.

"Troy, Ohio is a great fit for Pella Corporation. It offers a rich heritage in manufacturing, as well as a skilled and available workforce. It's clear that economic development is a top priority for the city, and we appreciate the partnership created between Pella, the City of Troy and the State of Ohio," said Yaggi.

With a culture built on integrity, teamwork, respect and embracing different perspectives, Pella Corporation is recognized as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice for Best Places to Work in 2020. Candidates interested in available positions can learn more and apply online at pella.com/careers.

JobsOhio President and CEO – "During uncertain economic times, Pella is choosing Ohio as a partner to sustain its long-term success. Pella's new operations in Troy will create 428 new jobs and become a manufacturing hub to supply customers throughout the Eastern United States."

City of Troy Mayor Robin Oda – "The City of Troy is thrilled to be able to welcome Pella Corporation to our city. This has been a long process of effort and cooperation between the City of Troy, Pella, the Troy Development Council, the Dayton Development Coalition and Jobs Ohio, to make this happen. The creation of over 400 new jobs in Troy is an amazing thing for our community and our county. We look forward to Pella calling Troy home!!

Troy Development Council CEO Joseph A. Graves – "Industrial recruitment is vital to the growth of any community, and I appreciate the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this project at every level. Pella's investment in our city and the employment opportunities that will be created provide a stimulus to the continued economic development of our area. I look forward to a long and successful partnership with our newest corporate citizen."

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 7,000 people with 16 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

