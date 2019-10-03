Pella Corporation Sets Sights on Growth in Florida and the Southeast; Acquires Custom Window Systems

PELLA, Iowa, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation, a premium window and door manufacturer and designer, acquired Custom Window Systems (CWS) a company that specializes in vinyl and aluminum impact-resistant products based in Ocala, Florida. The acquisition enables Pella to strategically expand and build scale in the high-growth Florida area and coastal regions in the Southeast. CWS will benefit from Pella's expertise in driving operating improvements and innovation, while Pella's portfolio will be strengthened by leveraging CWS' impact-resistant expertise into Pella distribution channels.

"CWS enhances our product offering and increases our penetration in the large and growing Florida area," says Tim Yaggi, President & CEO, Pella Corporation. "We expect to grow faster together by leveraging Pella's capabilities and CWS' regional knowledge, impact-resistant product lines and strong customer relationships."

Pella will realize both growth synergies and targeted cost efficiencies through this partnership, which will increase scale and enable rapid expansion in the Florida region. CWS team members, about 500 across Florida, will continue to work for the company, serving its dealers through the CWS brand name.

"We are extremely pleased to be a part of the Pella family. It is both a strategic and cultural fit that will afford us the opportunity to serve more customers by further expanding our capabilities in Florida and other key coastal regions. Pella has an outstanding reputation, and we're pleased to be part of a strong organization with a rich history in the window and door industry and a strong commitment to drive accelerated growth," says Rod Miller, CWS Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation doesn't just create windows and doors, we innovate with purpose, design with passion, build with integrity, and deliver with pride. From testing beyond industry requirements to continuous innovation, Pella goes beyond what meets the eye. Pella's goal is to perfect every detail and make beautifully designed windows and doors. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs nearly 7,000 people with 15 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, call 888-847-3552 or visit pressroom.pella.com. Follow Pella on Facebook, YouTube, Houzz, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

About Custom Window Systems (CWS)

CWS has manufactured high-quality windows and doors since 1986, specifically designing products for hurricane impact zones in Florida and other coastal regions. CWS' modern manufacturing facility ensures superior levels of impact resistance, safety, and security. Committed to innovation, the company develops products that meet the most stringent coastal requirements. The company's manufacturing plant and general offices are in Ocala, Florida. CWS produces both vinyl and aluminum window and door products which are distributed throughout the Southeastern part of the country. As an industry leader, CWS was the first window manufacturer in Florida to obtain an Energy Star® rating from the NFRC. For more information, visit www.cws.cc or call (800) 327-3086.

