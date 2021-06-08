Pella Launches E-Commerce Site; Brings Online Price Transparency to the Window and Door Industry

Our customers wanted a path for online purchase, and we're delivering that by bringing e-commerce to our category. Tweet this

"Our customers wanted a path for online purchase, and we're delivering that by bringing e-commerce to our category. This is the fastest way to customize a window and have it delivered directly to the homeowner. No other company in our category is doing this," said Emily Videtto, Chief Marketing Officer for Pella Corporation.

Pella is investing in the growing market of homeowners who want the ability to manage their own purchase experience. A recent study from Pella revealed that 47 percent of customers in the market for windows and doors would consider purchasing them online, making a strong case for this direct-to-consumer model.

Beta Launch In Select Cities Across the United States

Pella is beta-testing its e-commerce offering, powered by Elastic Path, to ensure that the experience meets customer expectations before rolling it out nationally.

The online offering is available now in:

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Davenport, Iowa

Waterloo, Iowa

Chicago, Illinois

Cincinnati, Ohio

Dayton Ohio

Detroit, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Indianapolis, Indiana

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Homeowners in those markets can shop Pella's collection of wood and vinyl windows and doors now. The company plans to have most product lines available to purchase online in 2021. Homeowners will be able to filter by material type, product line and price range. Future plans call for additional features and options like professional in-home measurement verification, and Pella Certified installation.

To get started homeowners simply go through customizing their window with the features and options they want and create an account upon checkout. A variety of helpful tools are available online to help measure and select the right windows for their project.

About Pella Corporation

Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 8,000 people with 18 manufacturing locations and more than 200 Experience Centers across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.

SOURCE Pella Corporation