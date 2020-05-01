PELMO, an online English language assessment, helps solve a COVID-19 problem

Non-native speakers of English must comply with certain admission requirements when applying to post-secondary institutions in English speaking countries. One of the requirements include providing proof of their English skills via a test. However, the test centres are closed due to COVID-19.

"There are hundreds of thousands of applications from international students to colleges and universities in North America every year, and most need to provide proof of English before they can be admitted", said Tanya Davis, the CEO and President of PELMO International.

Is it important for international students to begin their post-secondary programs? Yes, for several reasons. "Keeping students motivated and focused on their programs while dealing with the negative ramifications of social distancing is likely to provide them with a better state of mental health. And even though most programs are now temporarily online, the value of the education is not reduced." Tanya Davis adds. "The negative financial impact due to lower enrollment in post-secondary programs is in danger of crippling many institutions. The PELMO assessment could help those students with strong English skills begin their programs without having to defer until 2021".

How does PELMO work? The process is simple. Post-secondary institutions register with PELMO at https://www.pelmo-intl.com/pages/for-institutions and then students sign-up to take the test anytime. Test results are sent to the institutions within 48 hours.

The PELMO testing process is 100% secure. PELMO was developed with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and bio-metric tracking so institutions can feel safe knowing the test is taking place in a secure environment. For added security and to better support the participants taking the test, there is also remote proctoring.

Tanya Davis defines how PELMO is different. "I want to help the nervous test-takers achieve a score that reflects their English language proficiency. In my work in the English as a second language sector over the past 23 years, I have witnessed numerous students with strong English language skills who are not able to achieve the required scores due to test related stress." PELMO was designed with the nervous test-taker in mind.

When gifted students are not able to achieve an English language score for admission, they are not the only ones that miss out. "Globally, we as educators are encouraging internationalization of our colleges and universities because of the tremendous positive impact it has on cross-cultural awareness and the advancement of research and technology. This essential advancement should not be hindered due to test anxiety or limited accessibility to testing," Tanya Davis asserts.

For more information: https://www.pelmo-intl.com

SOURCE Pelmo International

Related Links

https://www.pelmo-intl.com/

