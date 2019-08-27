Peloton Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Peloton has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "PTON."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital Inc., UBS Securities LLC, and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as bookrunning managers. Canaccord Genuity LLC, Evercore Group L.L.C., JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Telsey Advisory Group, Academy Securities, Inc., The Williams Capital Group, L.P., Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co., L.L.C., and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Peloton

Founded in 2012, Peloton is a global interactive fitness platform that brings the energy and benefits of studio-style workouts to the convenience and comfort of home. With up to 48 classes produced daily, and a library of thousands of on-demand classes taught by a roster of elite instructors, Peloton delivers real-time motivation and curated playlists from the world's best artists. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers.

Headquartered in New York City, Peloton is changing the way people get fit through a comprehensive and socially-connected experience that makes every workout both efficient and addictive. The company has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and, starting later this year, Germany.

