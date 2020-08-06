Peloton Appoints Dara Treseder To Lead Its Marketing Efforts Worldwide As SVP, Head Of Global Marketing & Communications

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), the world's largest interactive fitness platform, today announced that Dara Treseder has been named as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and Communications and will oversee brand marketing, consumer insights, communications, and creative. Treseder will join Peloton on August 18 and will report to Peloton President William Lynch.

Peloton's centralized Marketing efforts will now be organized around two key Functions: Global Marketing, run by Treseder, who will set the strategy and goals for Peloton's marketing efforts to build the Peloton brand and drive the company's growth and international expansion; and Global Product Marketing, which will be overseen by Karina Kogan, who joined Peloton in April 2019 as General Manager, Digital, and has been promoted to an expanded role as SVP, Head of Global Product Marketing. In this newly created position, Kogan will oversee how Peloton markets its expanding product portfolio, including its fast-growing Bike, Tread, Digital/App lines and Strength discipline. Performance marketing and media will also report to Kogan.

Lynch said: "At Peloton, we're mission-driven, focused on our Members and building a leadership team that reflects our core values. Dara exemplifies the traits we look for in leaders here, and she has the kind of collaborative spirit that we value so much at Peloton. We're excited that she'll be applying her unique skills as a leader and marketer to continue to build Peloton into one of the most special brands in the world.

Karina has been a key member of Peloton's leadership team, and will be stepping into this important new role managing the growth of the company's award-winning product lines. Her work on scaling the Peloton App business has been remarkable and we're confident that, as her scope widens, she will have an even bigger impact for the business and for our Members."

Treseder said: "I am excited to join Peloton! Motivating millions to stay active, centered and connected -- particularly during a time when it's most needed -- is vitally important to our physical and mental well-being as a society. I am honored to partner with the amazing team at Peloton to empower people around the world to take care of their bodies and minds anytime, anywhere and to continue to grow global awareness for this brand."

Treseder joins from Carbon where she has served as chief marketing officer since 2018. Previously, she worked at GE as the Chief Marketing Officer of GE Business Innovations and GE Ventures, and at Apple as Global Head of Demand Generation for FileMaker. Earlier in her career, Dara drove marketing and growth efforts at Goldman Sachs.

An advocate of public health, Treseder serves on the board of Public Health Institute. She is also a board director at PG&E. She has been recognized by AdWeek as one of the Women Trailblazers, by Business Insider as one of the Top 25 Most Innovative CMOs in the World, by Forbes as a "CMO Next"—one of the 50 Marketing Chiefs Redefining the Role and Shaping the Future, by AdAge as one of the Women to Watch, and by Inc. magazine as one of the 30 Inspirational Women to Watch in Tech. Treseder holds an AB cum laude with highest honors from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University.

About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 2.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .

