Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Closing of Hybrid Note Offering and Redemption of Series 11 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL); (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of $600 million of 4.80% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 25, 2081 (the "Offering"). The Company also announced its intention to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: PPL.PR.K) (the "Series 11 Shares") on March 1, 2021.

Closing of Hybrid Note Offering

Pembina expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding Series 11 Shares and its Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13 (TSX: PPL.PR.M), to repay other outstanding indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The subordinated notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities, under Pembina's short form base shelf prospectus dated December 30, 2020, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated January 12, 2021.

Redemption of Series 11 Preferred Shares

Pembina intends to redeem all of its 6,800,000 issued and outstanding Series 11 Shares, in accordance with the terms of the Series 11 Shares, as set out in the Company's articles, on March 1, 2021 (the "Redemption Date") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 11 Share (the "Redemption Price"), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. The total redemption price to Pembina will be $170 million and is expected to be paid with a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering.

As previously announced, the Company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.359375 per Series 11 Share payable on March 1, 2021, to holders of record on February 1, 2021. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 11 Shares. Upon payment of the March 1, 2021 dividend, there will be no accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series 11 Shares as at the Redemption Date.

The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Series 11 Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series 11 Shares, as set out in the Company's articles. Non-registered holders of Series 11 Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series 11 Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest. The Company's transfer agent for the Series 11 Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may be directed to Computershare at 1-800-564-6253, or by email to [email protected].

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; owns an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

choose us first for reliable and value-added services; Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "intend", "will", "shall", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the redemption of the Series 11 Shares, including the Redemption Price (per Series 11 Share and on an aggregate basis) and the Redemption Date. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, including: prevailing commodity prices, margins and exchange rates, that Pembina's businesses will continue to achieve sustainable financial results and that future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto, the availability and sources of capital, operating costs, ongoing utilization and future expansions, the ability to reach required commercial agreements, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners, alliances and agreements; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; the continuation or completion of third-party projects; regulatory environment and inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; tax laws and treatment; fluctuations in operating results; the ability of Pembina to raise sufficient capital to complete future projects and satisfy future commitments; construction delays; labour and material shortages; risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic, market and business conditions; and the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and exchange rates, the pricing of comparable securities and Pembina's credit ratings; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents including, among others, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Pembina's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form, each for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in Pembina's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, all which can be found at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and available on Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

