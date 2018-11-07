Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shares

CALGARY, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina") (TSX: PPL;NYSE: PBA) announced today that none of Pembina's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 1 ("Series 1 Shares") will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares, Series 2 of Pembina ("Series 2 Shares") on December 1, 2018.

After taking into account all conversion notices received from holders of its outstanding Series 1 Shares by the November 16, 2018 deadline for the conversion of the Series 1 Shares into Series 2 Shares, less than the 1,000,000 Series 2 Shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 2 Shares were tendered for conversion.

