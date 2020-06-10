Pembrook Donates $20,000 To God's Love We Deliver For COVID-19 Fund

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembrook Capital Management LLC ("Pembrook"), a real estate investment management company focused on affordable housing investments, donated $20,000 to New York City non-profit food and nutrition organization God's Love We Deliver. The donation is earmarked for a COVID-19 relief effort that supports increased need for God's Love We Deliver's primary service: delivering delicious, medically tailored meals to New Yorkers who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves due to severe and/or chronic illness.

"Our COVID-19 fund targets some of New York's most vulnerable citizens, tackling illness and hunger among those who simply cannot go out to shop and may have lost a daily caregiver," said David Ludwigson, Vice President & Chief Development Officer of God's Love We Deliver. "Every day, more and more people reach out to God's Love We Deliver for help, and we are so grateful to Pembrook for their contribution to our relief effort."

"It's clear that need has increased across New York's vulnerable populations, and we need to do our part to support organizations that are working hard to solve problems and help people," said Stuart Boesky, CEO of Pembrook. "More broadly, the city needs a significant joint effort by major employers and city government to get workers back to the office in a safe way. A failure to do so will only make lower income New Yorkers, and small businesses that employ them, even more vulnerable. Many low and middle income workers and small business rely significantly or completely on daily office workers for revenue. Without a solution to this issue, we can only expect poverty and need to increase in our city."

The mission of God's Love We Deliver, a non-sectarian organization, is to improve the health and well-being of men, women and children living with serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. God's Love We Deliver prepares and delivers nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves. During COVID-19, God's Love We Deliver is maximizing capacity on behalf of clients who are at the greatest risk – those with underlying conditions and severe illnesses that may make them especially susceptible to the coronavirus, the majority of whom are elderly.

Pembrook is a real estate investment manager that provides financing throughout the capital structure. The firm has originated or participated in investments totaling over $1.4 billion since it began investing in 2007.

Founded in 2006 by Stuart J. Boesky, Pembrook Capital Management invests in a variety of commercial real estate with a core emphasis on impact investing and affordable housing across the country. This firm's strategy involves commercial real estate debt, including first mortgages, mezzanine, bridge loans, note financings, and preferred equity. http://www.pembrookgroup.com/

