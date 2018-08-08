PEMCO rallies Seattle-area businesses to support students with its 'Supply Surge' donation drive

SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PEMCO Insurance recently brought together nearly 30 Seattle-area businesses to support local schools, students and teachers in need with its first annual "Supply Surge" school supply drive. PEMCO rallied neighboring South Lake Union businesses and local community members to collect more than 100,000 individual classroom supplies to give back to Seattle public schools.

From July 30 to August 17, PEMCO, along with participating Supply Surge businesses and community members, collected paper, pencils, pens, binders, and other must-have supplies for students at six schools in the Seattle School District. The drive's targeted schools are part of the McKinney-Vento program, which aims to close the opportunity gap and increase graduation rates for students from low-income families, and those experiencing homelessness.

"We are so grateful for the many businesses and individuals who joined us in making a difference for students in our community," said PEMCO CEO Stan McNaughton. "We know that many of us who have fulfilling jobs got them in part because of the good educations we received; now is the time to give the next generation that same chance of academic success."

According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, nearly one student in every classroom in Washington will experience homelessness. Donations raised through PEMCO's Supply Surge will reach more than 5,500 students who attend Washington Middle School, Jane Addams Middle School, and Denny International Middle School, as well as Franklin High School, South Lake High School and Ingraham High School, to help remove the barriers that keep at-risk students from thriving at school.

"The opportunity to have an education no matter your background is one of the most empowering attributes of our society and we at Athletic Awards were thrilled to help in any way," said Ben Holmes, assembler at Athletic Awards, a major Supply Surge participant. "The opportunity to work with PEMCO and other local businesses to help out our schools and students who are most in need was an honor. It felt inspirational to see the response from the community to help out those in need, especially those that one day will become our leaders and are the future of our country."

"We are inspired by the generosity of all those who joined the Supply Surge, and our hope is that these supplies will not only provide students with the tools they need to thrive at school but will serve as an example of the power of community to do more for more," McNaughton said.

PEMCO representatives will deliver the supplies to Denny International Middle School on Thursday, September 13 at 3 p.m. Media are invited to attend this donation event.

For more information on PEMCO's Supply Surge, visit pemco.com/supply-surge.

PEMCO Insurance is a true Northwest company providing auto, home, and boat insurance to our neighbors since 1949. Consistently ranked highest in customer satisfaction, people are the heart of our business. They can depend on us to anticipate and support their changing needs. PEMCO is committed to serving organizations that positively impact our local communities. We were started by a Seattle schoolteacher and stay true to our roots by focusing on nonprofits and organizations that support youth, education, and public safety. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

