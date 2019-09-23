Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Enters Barron's Hall Of Fame Advisors
Distinction Comes After Publication Consistently Ranked Mrs. Pence Among Country's Top Financial Advisors Over a 10-Year Period
Mrs. Pence is One of Only 143 Advisors Nationwide to Land on Publication's Top Advisor Lists Over the Last 10 Years
PWM President Most Recently Named to Barron's Top Women Financial Advisors and Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors Lists
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and one of the nation's leading private wealth management firms, announced today that President Laila Pence CFP®, an LPL Registered Principal, recently entered the Barron's Hall of Fame Advisors for consistently ranking among the nation's top financial advisors every year for the last 10 years.
This year, Barron's put Mrs. Pence on its Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors list at No. 40, and 12th on its Top Women's Financial Advisors ranking, a jump of two spots from 2018. Mrs. Pence first entered a Barron's ranking in 2008 when she placed as No. 84 on the Barron's Top Independent Wealth Advisors.
Mrs. Pence said, "I am deeply humbled that Barron's, one of the most prestigious publications in the country, has honored me with the inclusion in its Hall of Fame for financial advisors. This distinction would not be possible without the support of my team at Pence Wealth Management and, most especially, the trust of our clients, without which none of my shared successes would be possible. Each member of the Pence team genuinely cares for our clients and goes the extra mile to try to understand their values and concerns."
To become a Barron's Hall of Fame advisor, candidates must place on one of the publication's industry-leader rankings for at least 10 years: the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, the Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors or the Barron's Top Women Financial Advisors. These lists rank the country's most productive advisors based on an array of data, including assets under management, firm revenue production for the firm, regulatory and compliance track record, as well as years of professional experience.
Mrs. Pence concluded, "We understand clients have many choices when seeking financial advice, so it is our mission to constantly seek new ways to improve on what we have already achieved. That is why, as grateful as I am to be a member of the Barron's Hall of Fame, I remain committed to excellence for our clients in the years ahead. Our clients deserve the best."
About Pence Wealth Management
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM) is an independent wealth management firm with $1.5 billion in total client assets under advisement that delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D. and CFP® designations has expertise in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance. All Financial Consultants at Pence Wealth Management are Registered Representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC. Financial Planning offered through Pence Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor and separate entity.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com.
**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018
Pence Wealth Management, LPL Financial, and Barron's are not affiliated entities.
Securities and Advisory Services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.
