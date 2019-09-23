Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Enters Barron's Hall Of Fame Advisors

This year, Barron's put Mrs. Pence on its Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors list at No. 40, and 12 th on its Top Women's Financial Advisors ranking, a jump of two spots from 2018. Mrs. Pence first entered a Barron's ranking in 2008 when she placed as No. 84 on the Barron's Top Independent Wealth Advisors.

Mrs. Pence said, "I am deeply humbled that Barron's, one of the most prestigious publications in the country, has honored me with the inclusion in its Hall of Fame for financial advisors. This distinction would not be possible without the support of my team at Pence Wealth Management and, most especially, the trust of our clients, without which none of my shared successes would be possible. Each member of the Pence team genuinely cares for our clients and goes the extra mile to try to understand their values and concerns."

To become a Barron's Hall of Fame advisor, candidates must place on one of the publication's industry-leader rankings for at least 10 years: the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, the Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors or the Barron's Top Women Financial Advisors. These lists rank the country's most productive advisors based on an array of data, including assets under management, firm revenue production for the firm, regulatory and compliance track record, as well as years of professional experience.

Mrs. Pence concluded, "We understand clients have many choices when seeking financial advice, so it is our mission to constantly seek new ways to improve on what we have already achieved. That is why, as grateful as I am to be a member of the Barron's Hall of Fame, I remain committed to excellence for our clients in the years ahead. Our clients deserve the best."

