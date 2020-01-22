Pence Wealth Management Announces Laila Pence Heads Forbes List Of Top Financial Advisors In Southern California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pence Wealth Management ("the firm"), a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and leading independent wealth manager, announced today that Laila Pence, the firm's President and Co-Founder, was named the no. 1 financial advisor in Southern California and a top advisor in the state by Forbes, a prominent national publication well-known for its lists and rankings highlighting business and financial services leaders.

This recognition comes on the heels of Ms. Pence's selection last year as one of the top female advisors in the United States. Forbes placed her fourth on that list. The rankings were compiled in conjunction with SHOOK Research, an organization primarily focused on the evaluation of wealth managers.

Ms. Pence said, "I am delighted to be included among this esteemed group of financial advisors. While Forbes may have acknowledged me individually, being recognized like this is undoubtedly a reflection of the entire Pence Wealth Management team, whose hard work, expertise and unwavering dedication is core to our success. Of course, I also share this honor with our many clients. Their trust and support is not only humbling, but it motivates our entire team to do everything possible to serve them to the best of our ability."

About Pence Wealth Management

Based in Newport Beach, CA, Pence Wealth Management (PWM) is an independent wealth management firm with $1.5 billion in total client assets* that delivers comprehensive financial guidance to high-net-worth individuals and families through sophisticated and highly integrated planning and investing strategies. Our team of professionals with Ph.D. and CFP® designations has expertise in retirement, financial planning, estate planning, investments and insurance. All Financial Consultants at Pence Wealth Management are Registered Representatives with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA & SIPC.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

About Forbes Best-In-State

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and Top Women Wealth Advisor rankings are based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

*$1.1 Billion in advisory and $400 Million in brokerage assets through LPL financial.

**As reported by Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

Pence Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Laila Pence is an LPL Registered Principal with, and securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Financial Planning offered through Pence Wealth Management, a Registered Investment Advisor, and separate entity.

Media Contacts:

Michael Dugan or Mitch Manning

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4852 or 424 317 4858

mdugan@haventower.com or mmanning@haventower.com

SOURCE Pence Wealth Management

Related Links

http://pencewealthmanagement.com

