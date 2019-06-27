Pendas Law Attorney Diego Madrigal Appointed as Circuit Court Judge
Jun 27, 2019, 19:11 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pendas Law Firm is pleased to announce its attorney Diego Madrigal has been appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Circuit Court judge in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. Madrigal received one of only two circuit judge vacancies on the Ninth Judicial Circuit's bench.
Madrigal is an associate lawyer with The Pendas Law Firm's Orlando office. He is a 2006 graduate of the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law and has represented people injured in various accidents. Madrigal has experience in all aspects of personal injury law, from intake through the conclusion of a jury trial. He believes in serving his community and has sat on numerous committees for both local and state bar associations. His pro bono representation of the poor through the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association earned him the 2012 New Lawyer Award of Excellence.
"It is truly an honor to have had Diego as an integral part of the Pendas team. I am very proud to work with him and to have his caliber of talent. He has served our clients and our firm with excellence, and it gives me great pleasure to announce his appointment to the Florida Circuit Court," said Lou Pendas, owner of the firm.
Dedicated to offering extraordinary client service, The Pendas Law Firm is one of Florida's most prominent personal injury firms. The firm has offices located in Orlando, Daytona, Tampa, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The staff at The Pendas Law Firm delivers real solutions with personal injury cases involving automobile accidents, wrongful death, slip & falls, medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, insurance claims and whistleblower claims. More info: http://www.pendaslaw.com
MEDIA CONTACT: Scott Feltman
407.920.2373 or 407.352.3535
SOURCE The Pendas Law Firm
Share this article