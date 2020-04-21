Pendleton Woolen Mills Announces Zion National Park Blanket and Contributions to the National Park Foundation

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand Pendleton Woolen Mills has announced the addition of the Zion National Park Blanket to their National Park Collection. The Zion National Park Stripe will carry over into additional lifestyle products such as outerwear, mugs and socks.

This newest blanket in the modern Pendleton National Park Collection is the first for a Utah national park. Current national parks featured in blankets include Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Olympic, Acadia, Crater Lake, Yosemite and Zion.

Pendleton Zion National Park Blanket

The Zion National Park Blanket features navy, ochre and goldenrod stripes on a brick red background and is available in full and queen sizes. "We were inspired by the bold stripe design of a version of the blanket from the 1950s," shared Amanda Coppa, senior merchandise manager of Pendleton's home division. "The colors were drawn from the beauty of the park! We emphasized the deep red that Utah and Zion are known and loved for."

The Pendleton National Park Collection is a curated selection of lifestyle products with sales of the blankets and select additional partner product supporting the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America's national parks. Since the creation of the partnership between Pendleton and the National Park Foundation in 2016, Pendleton and its collaboration partners have contributed over $900,000 to the National Park Foundation. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches America's national parks and programs through private support, safeguarding our heritage and inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts.

Pendleton's contributions have supported two landmark national park projects, including the restoration of the double helix staircase at the Many Glacier Hotel, a renowned national historic landmark, in Glacier National Park, and preservation of the historic Grand Canyon Train Depot in Grand Canyon National Park.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

ABOUT PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling. Inspiring individuals from the Pacific Northwest and beyond for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

