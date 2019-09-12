Pendo Lands on Forbes Cloud 100 for Second Year in a Row; Hosts Record Crowd for Third Annual Pendomonium Conference

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo.io, the product cloud company, today announced record attendance at its third annual Pendomonium conference, with 1,000 people from the fields of product management, customer success, user experience and marketing filling the Raleigh Convention Center for inspiring keynotes, how-to lessons, interactive workshops and hands-on learning labs. The company also broke ground on its future headquarters, where it will occupy the top five floors of downtown Raleigh's forthcoming 280,000-square-foot showcase building. Pendo also ranked #95 on the prestigious Forbes Cloud 100, climbing up the ranks from last year's #100 spot.

"Pendomonium is my favorite week of the year," said Todd Olson, co-founder and CEO of Pendo. "It's inspiring to learn from our customers, to celebrate their wins using Pendo, and cast a vision for the future of our company and platform. The Cloud 100 recognition is the perfect cap to this amazing week."

Olson opened the two-day conference by introducing the event's main theme: "Becoming Product Led." Olson explored what it means to put the product experience at the center of the organization, then explained why the companies that do tend to dominate their industries. He also welcomed keynote speaker, bestselling author and Duke University behavioral economist Dan Ariely, whose captivating talk "Free Beer" encouraged attendees to recognize the difference between what people want to do versus what they actually do as they design digital products.

The second day began with a spotlight on local Raleigh artisans who have "mastered their craft" across a variety of industries, including food, fashion and furniture. Pendo Chief Product Officer Brian Crofts described how "makers" across industries have inspired his own career building digital products. His keynote address served as an introduction to guest keynote speaker Vivian Howard of Chef and the Farmer. The celebrity chef, television host and author told the story of how she's mastering the craft of entertaining masses of people through her television series and books.

Pendo's product and engineering team members unveiled four major new products and features. Those announcements included:

Pendo Feedback helps product teams answer the question: What should I build next? With Pendo Feedback, teams can easily gather, analyze, filter, group, and respond to product input and requests—all within a single platform. Data Explorer: This powerful new product analytics capability centralizes data analysis in Pendo, and gives product teams a virtual sandbox for discovering new insights from user behavior and creating visualizations and reports from the data. Use those insights to take make iterative product improvements—without leaving Pendo.

: With in-app guide authoring and full retroactive analytics for automated data collection, Pendo becomes the first and only solution to provide a unified view of the omnichannel product experience, allowing Pendo customers to easily understand and guide users across all screens and devices. New Activate partners: A new webhooks engine and four additional platform partners help make Pendo a system of record for software organizations—enabling customers to easily bring third-party data into Pendo to make more informed decisions, and extract data out of Pendo to be combined with other business metrics. Partners Segment, FullStory, LaunchDarkly, and Fivetran shared their innovations on the main stage at Pendomonium.

Other highlights from the week include:

Groundbreaking: Pendo kicked off the week's events with the groundbreaking for its future headquarters in downtown Raleigh. Alongside Boston-based commercial developer The Fallon Company, Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane, and Chief Deputy Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Commerce Liz Crabill, Pendo's leadership team put the first pink shovels in the ground at 301 Hillsborough Street. Pendo will occupy the top five floors of the building in early 2021.

Customer Awards: Eight companies took home awards on the opening night of the conference, based on their use of Pendo over the last year. Category winners include:

RingCentral, Best Onboarding Experience

Commissions Inc., Feature Adoption Hero

Rapid7, Show Me the Data

Jamf, Most Creative Feedback Collection

Verizon Connect, Most Innovative Use of Pendo

NAVEX Global, Most Impactful ROI Story

Ultimate Software, Pendo Company of the Year

Danny Villarreal of Jungle Scout, Pendo User of the Year

Support for The Trevor Project: Pendo's LGBTQA+ affinity group sold Pendo Means Love t-shirts at the event in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week, donating all proceeds to support the hotline for LGBTQ youth contemplating suicide. T-shirt sales continue online through September 21.

Forbes Cloud 100 list: Pendo joins 14 customers on the annual list of top privately-held cloud companies. The list was produced by Forbes and Bessemer Venture Partners. Winners were chosen based on an analysis of valuation, revenue and growth rate, employee count and culture scores, with a qualitative assessment of market leadership voted on by more than 30 public cloud CEOs.

The recognition topped off an exciting week of knowledge-sharing and celebration alongside customers, partners and Pendo employees gathered from around the world.

