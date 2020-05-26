Pendulum Therapeutics CEO Colleen Cutcliffe Joins American Diabetes Association Northern California Leadership Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendulum Therapeutics, an evidence-based microbiome company, is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., has accepted an invitation to join the Leadership Board of the American Diabetes Association, Northern California chapter.

Dr. Cutcliffe will help the American Diabetes Association in its goal to make diabetes a national priority and drive needed change. Nearly 4 million Californians are living with diabetes, representing 13.4% of the state's adult population, which is significantly higher than the national average of 9.4%. [1] Dr. Cutcliffe will serve as a voice for the American Diabetes Association out of the Bay Area chapter to help guide the conversation about this chronic condition.

The American Diabetes Association is on the forefront of the battle against diabetes and helps those with the condition live their best lives. Their mission is "to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes." [2] Their Leadership Board members are selected for the unique skills, expertise, and connections that they bring to the table to defeat diabetes and improve the lives of people living with it.

"The ADA is always proud of supporting leading edge research that focuses on helping people with diabetes," said Nola Masterson, member of the American Diabetes Association Northern California Leadership Board. "Dr. Cutcliffe was chosen for this influential position because of the important microbiome research and advancements that Pendulum has put into metabolic disease and specifically the dietary management of type 2 diabetes, by far the most common form of this condition."

"I've seen first-hand what a profound impact the ADA has on people's lives," said Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Pendulum. "It's an honor to join such an influential board and to share so many of the promising developments happening in the field of diabetes prevention and management."

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association is a US-based nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about diabetes and supporting efforts into its prevention and treatment. It is comprised of more than 565,000 volunteers, 540,000 members, and 400 staff. It also includes a professional society of nearly 20,000 health professionals. Just a few of the activities of the American Diabetes Association include providing a clearinghouse of information on diabetes through its website, which can be found at diabetes.org, supporting research into the prevention and management of diabetes, and bringing people living with diabetes together for support and education. The American Diabetes Association also advocates at the state and federal levels about the need to raise awareness about diabetes as well as to support diabetes research and those living with the condition.

About Pendulum Therapeutics

Pendulum Therapeutics is the first and only microbiome company to apply the discoveries of high-resolution, long-read DNA sequencing to the development and commercialization of microbiome interventions targeting specific diseases. Pendulum's proprietary innovation platform enables identification of microbiome mechanisms of action and rapid translation from discovery and development through human clinical validation. Founded in 2012 by a diverse team of scientists with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational and clinical expertise, Pendulum has raised $57 million to date. Sequoia Capital led its Series B with repeat participation from Mayo Clinic, True Ventures, Khosla Ventures, AME Cloud Ventures and others. Formerly Whole Biome, Pendulum Therapeutics is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co.

