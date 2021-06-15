Penelec Conducting Inspections and Maintenance to Help Enhance Service Reliability for Customers Through Summer Season

ERIE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hot, humid summer months expected to produce higher electric usage and potentially severe weather, Pennsylvania Electric Company (Penelec), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, is completing inspections and conducting equipment maintenance in its 31-county western and central Pennsylvania service area to enhance service reliability for customers. The company is also ready to respond to power outages caused during the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through November 30 and is forecast to be more active than normal this year.

Cost-effective helicopter patrols have completed inspections of more than 2,500 miles of transmission lines in the Penelec area. The inspections are designed to look for damaged wire, broken cross arms, failed insulators and other hardware problems not visible from the ground. Any potential reliability issues identified during the inspection will be addressed.

On the ground, Penelec crews are inspecting distribution circuits, including transformers, capacitors, reclosers and lightning arrestors to ensure the equipment is operational and the lines are ready to perform efficiently when demand for electricity increases during the summer, typically due to air conditioning usage.

The summer readiness inspections include using thermovision cameras to capture infrared images that can detect potential problems with Penelec substation equipment such as transformers and capacitors. By identifying hot spots, maintenance and repairs can be conducted prior to a power outage occurring.

"Our customers fight searing summer heat and humidity with fans and air conditioning to stay comfortable," said Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Operations. "To help ensure our system is reliable and prepared for increased electrical demand when temperatures soar, we proactively inspect and maintain our equipment."

Tree trimming is another key to preparing Penelec's system to meet the rigors of summer operations by maintaining proper clearances around electrical systems and helping to protect against tree-related outages. Penelec tree contractors have trimmed approximately 1,750 circuit miles of electric transmission and distribution lines since January and expect to trim another 2,450 miles by year end.

In addition, a team of Penelec and FirstEnergy employees recently performed readiness exercises to test the company's restoration process used to repair storm-related power outages. Storm drills are becoming more common in the utility industry in the wake of severe weather over the last several years.

For more information on preparing for severe weather, or for updates if storms do cause power outages, visit the 24/7 Power Center at www.firstenergycorp.com/outages .

As summer temperatures soar, Penelec offers customers tips to help improve their energy efficiency at www.firstenergycorp.com/save_energy .

Summer also is a time when contractors and homeowners spend more time outdoors completing projects. Important outdoor electrical safety tips are available at www.firstenergycorp.com/publicsafety .

In addition to the work being done by company employees, summer also is a time when roofers, home builders, lawn service workers and other contractors work long hours. To help stay safe around electrical equipment while on the job, FirstEnergy offers important tips at www.firstenergycorp.com/contractorsafety.

Penelec serves approximately 585,000 customers within 17,600 square miles of northern and central Pennsylvania. Follow Penelec on Twitter @Penelec and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PenelecElectric.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Visit FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

