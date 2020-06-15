PenFed Credit Union and American Red Cross Host Greater Washington Area's First Corporate-Sponsored Blood Drive Since Easing of Virginia's Stay-at-Home Orders

"Our nation faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to COVID-19, and PenFed employees are stepping up to meet this need," said PenFed Credit Union President/CEO and PenFed Foundation CEO James Schenck. "At PenFed, we believe that giving back to our local communities is an important part of doing business and we are proud to support the American Red Cross and their vital mission. It's more important now than ever to donate blood and save lives"

The donated blood will be used to help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. Each donated pint of blood can save up to three lives. The blood donated at PenFed's 85th anniversary blood drives will save at least 255 lives.

In total, PenFed employees and colleagues in the Greater Washington Area donated 28 pints. Future events are being scheduled in PenFed offices and financial centers throughout the country to reach or surpass the goal of 85 total donated pints.

"We deeply appreciate the support of PenFed. What an incredible way to celebrate and commemorate 85 years of service. Every two to three seconds in this country, a patient needs blood or some type of blood product," said Regina Boothe Bratton, American Red Cross external communications manager. "Because of partners like PenFed, the Red Cross can continue to carry out its mission to support those in their greatest time of need."

