PenFed Credit Union and EVERFI Host Financial Literacy Event for San Juan High School Students as Part of "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" Program

"PenFed believes an investment in today's high school students is an investment in tomorrow's leaders," said James Schenck, President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union, and CEO of PenFed Foundation. "After Hurricane Maria, we asked Puerto Rico's leaders what they needed most to best support recovery and build a strong future. We heard a lot about the need for financial literacy, creating jobs and investing in the island. PenFed listened and we are committed to supporting Puerto Rico long-term. PenFed is grateful for the schools' support in launching this program and for EVERFI's commitment to providing students financial education to create a brighter future for themselves, their families, and their community."

The program provides over 500 students access to a no-cost cutting-edge curriculum that teaches them how to make smart financial decisions and prepares them for success. PenFed is working with 10 public and private schools in San Juan, Hatillo, Bayamón and Guaynabo to implement the program. Participating schools include St. Mary's High School, Escuela Gabriela Mistral, Antilles High School, Colegio Capitan Correa and American Military University.

Community volunteers, including PenFed financial center managers, participated in a "speed networking" activity with the 75 students who recently completed the EVERFI financial education curriculum. During the activity, students had the opportunity to ask PenFed and community volunteers questions as part of small group conversations tying back to the critical skills taught in the curriculum.

PenFed and EVERFI presented St. Mary's with the Innovation in Financial Education Award recognizing the school as the first to join and implement the "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" program. The 11th graders were also the first class to complete the coursework.

The students were also joined by Cucuta Gonzalez, Director of the Academic Program of Social Studies, Puerto Rico Department of Education and Retired Major General Felix Santoni who previously commanded the U.S. Army Reserve Forces, Puerto Rico and the 7581st U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Buchanan. Puerto Rico. Students created dream cards in preparation for the event and shared the dreams they have for themselves and for Puerto Rico. The cards will be displayed as part of a community art project and tie back to the theme of taking control of your finances to help achieve your dreams.

"Following Hurricane Maria, PenFed was the first credit union to step forward and make a commitment to revitalizing the island of Puerto Rico," said Ray Martinez, President, Financial Education, EVERFI. "I am proud to now call PenFed a partner in our endeavor to bring financial education to students in communities across the island. By providing students with the critical skills and knowledge they need to achieve their most ambitious dreams for their future, PenFed Credit Union's Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño program is poised to make a significant impact in the lives of students and help empower communities across the island."

PenFed recently held a ribbon cutting event for its newly opened Hatillo financial center and plans to open two more branches as part of its long-term investment in Puerto Rico. PenFed currently serves nearly 200,000 members on the island through two other financial centers in San Juan and one in Fort Buchanan.

Following Hurricane Maria, PenFed supported its members in Puerto Rico by providing loan payment relief for borrowers facing hardships caused by the natural disaster. PenFed employees received $150,000 in aid packages that included a disaster relief stipend, two weeks' worth of meals and a portable power generator.

PenFed also teamed up with Gary Sinise Foundation to host a benefit concert that raised national awareness of Puerto Rico's ongoing hurricane recovery needs and delivered a night of relief and entertainment for survivors on the island.

Video from the financial education event can be found here and interviews here.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $25 billion in assets. Our mission is to help members reach their financial potential. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About EVERFI

EVERFI is the leading education technology innovator that provides learners of all ages education for the real world through innovative and scalable digital learning. EVERFI powers community focused financial education for 750 financial institutions across the country. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model and has certified over 25 million learners in critical skill areas. Some of America's leading CEOs and venture capital firms are EVERFI investors including Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Twitter founder Evan Williams, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, Advance Publications, Rethink Education and Rethink Impact. The EVERFI Education Network powers more than 3,400 partners in their education initiatives across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. To learn more about EVERFI visit everfi.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter @EVERFI.

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.PenFed.org

